AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Boyz II Men — With the Colorado Symphony, 8 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35-$149.95; AX.
Saturday: Red Hot Chili Peppers — 6:30 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Sunday: Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.
Tuesday: The Shins — With Joseph, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.
July 28: Big Wild — With Drama, Biig Piig, Josh Fudge, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.95-$95; AX.
July 29: Drama — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$65; AX.
July 29-30: Tedeschi Trucks Band — With Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.
July 29-31: Underground Music Showcase — Broadway & 6th Avenue to Alameda, Denver, go online for prices: undergroundmusicshowcase.com.
July 30: Kenny Chesney — 5 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, $36 and up; TM.
July 30: Dispatch & O.A.R. — With Robert Randolph and the Family Band, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $25-$95; AX.
July 31: One Night of Queen — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
July 31: Father John Misty — With the Colorado Symphony, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.99-$95.99; AX.
Aug 1: Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Celebration — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$20; AX.
STAGE
Sunday: Tom Segura — 7 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49.50-$95.50; TM.
Through July 31: “Gypsy” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintage theatre.org.
ART
Through Aug. 27: 38th All Colorado Show Reception — Juried by award-winner artist, Doug Dawson, Depot Art Gallery, 2069 W. Powers Ave., Littleton; depotartgallery.org.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Saturday-Sunday: Cheesman Park Art Fest — Artists, craftsmen, music and more, Denver; dashevents.com/productions/cheesman- park-art-fest.
Saturday-Sunday: Keystone’s River Run Village Art Festival — Keystone; keystone festivals.com/festivals.
Saturday-Sunday: SummerFest — With more than 100 artists from all over the country, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org/festivals.
