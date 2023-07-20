AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: CAAMP — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

Thursday: Tears for Fears — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $27 and up; TM.

Thursday: Cypress Hill Performs Black Sunday — With The Colorado Symphony, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50 and up; AX.

Friday: Little Feat and Leftover Salmon — 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35 and up; AX.

Friday: Jeff Tweedy — With Le Ren, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $45-$60; AX.

Friday: Lime Cordiale — With Little Trips, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.

Friday: Arlo McKinley — With Justin Wells, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday-Saturday: STS9 — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.75; AX.

Saturday: Colorado is for Lovers — With Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far, PUP, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, AJJ, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, One Flew West, 1 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $69.95-$99.95; AX.

Saturday: MF Ruckus — With The Blind Stagger, Ipecac, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Saturday: Moon Dial — With Clementine, Big Pinch, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Sunday: 50 Cent — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $45 and up; TM.

Sunday: Portugal. The Man with the Colorado Symphony — With Thee Sacred Souls, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.

Sunday: The Moody Blues: John Lodge — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.

Sunday: John Oliver — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $79 and up; AX.

Sunday: Buscabulla — With Brijean, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Tuesday: Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra — With Middle Kids, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Brent Faiyaz — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45.50-$99.50; AX.

Tuesday: Braid — With DespAIR Jordan, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $32.50; AX.

Wednesday: Noah Kahan — With Briston Maroney, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.

Wednesday: Ambrosia — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $37.50; AX.

July 27: Big Wild — With Neil Frances, Rubblebucket, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75 and up; AX.

July 27: Summer Salt — With The Rare Occasions, Addison Grace, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50; AX.

July 27: Alicia — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

STAGE

Thursday-Saturday: Shakespeare's "The Tempest" — 7-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Red Rocks Community College Outdoor Pavilion, 13300 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood, donation accepted; northdakotashakespeare.com/reservations.

Thursday-Sunday: "Palomita" — Presented by CCD Performing Arts Department and RuddyDuck Theatre Co., 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, CCD Studio Theatre, King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, $11-$21; tinyurl.com/57c3uhuu.

Through July 29: "Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret" — The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3011 Walnut St., Denver, go online for prices: sensatiacabaret.com.

Through July 30: "In the Heights" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Aug. 13: "Cirque Du Soleil - Kooza" — Ball Arena, Denver, $54 and up; TM.

ART

Thursday-Sunday: Taste of Mexico: Pop-Up Art Gallery — Curated by Denver artist Moe Gram and featuring works from Victor Escobedo, Cal Duran and Diego Flores, Larimer Square, 1417 Larimer St., Denver; tinyurl.com/3cez72p9.

Wednesday-Oct. 1: "Bright Nights" — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $7-$8, free for ages 6 and younger. Tickets: fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, [email protected].

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Aug. 30: Summer Artist in Residence - Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Oh, Honey! The World of Encaustic Art" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker; parkerarts.org.

Through Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Saturday: Global Dance Festival — 20th anniversary, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver; globaldancefestival.com.

Friday-Sunday: Keystone's River Run Village Art Festival — With more than 80 artists, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

Saturday-Sunday: Cheesman Park Art Fest — Artists, craftsmen, music and more, Denver; dashevents.com/productions/cheesman-park-art-fest.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]