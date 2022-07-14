AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Trampled by Turtles — With Ruston Kelly, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$99; AX.
Friday: Joey Bada$$ — With Capella Gray, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35.50-$66.50; AX.
Saturday: Joey Valence & Brae — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17.50; AX.
Saturday: Allah-Las — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Sunday: Polica — With Wilsen, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Tuesday: Killer Queen — A Tribute to Queen, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50-$65; AX.
Tuesday: Marian Hill — With Leyla Blue, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29; AX.
Tuesday: The Blue Stones — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $26.50; AX.
Wednesday: Lettuce & Tower of Power — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95-$79.95; AX.
Wednesday: Steve Von Till — With Helen Money, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Wednesday: Scarface Farewell Tour — With Live Band Formaldehyde Funkmen, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50-$59.50; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Reality Gays — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30; AX.
Sunday: Sal Vulcano — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $39.75-$59.75; AX.
Through July 31: “Gypsy” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: The Dr. Seuss Experience Exhibit — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Sunday: Boulder Environmental/Nature/Outdoors Film Festival — Dairy Arts Center, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
Thursday-Sunday: Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase — Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
Friday-Saturday: Mile High Dance Festival — Food, vendors, performances and more, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. West, Denver; cleoparkerdance.org.
Friday-Sunday: Fine Art Festival — Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Pearl Street Arts Fest — Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; tinyurl.com/ycext7jz.
Saturday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — With Najee, Jonathan Butler and more, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.
Saturday-Sunday: Wine & Jazz & Wine Festival — Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM