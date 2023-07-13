AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Paramore — 7 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $80 and up; TM.

Thursday: Trampled by Turtles — With Amigo the Devil, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.

Friday: Gogol Bordello — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $37.50; AX.

Friday: Jupiter & Okwess — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Friday-Sunday: String Cheese Incident — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

Saturday: Dreamsonic 2023 — With Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, Animals As Leaders, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45 and up; AX.

Saturday: Air Guitar National Finals — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Saturday: Colorado Finest Underground Hip Hop — Featuring Mike Wird, Zac Ivie & Dumb Luck with Indigenous Peoples, Oscify, Small Hands & Jade Elise, MoTree, LiftedFate, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $19-$25; AX.

Sunday: Willie Watson — With Patrick Dethlefs, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Monday: Tori Amos — With Tow'rs, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Nickelback — 6:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $60 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Killer Queen — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50 and up; AX.

Wednesday-July 20: CAAMP — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

July 20: Tears for Fears — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $27 and up; TM.

July 20: Cypress Hill Performs Black Sunday — With The Colorado Symphony, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50 and up; AX.

STAGE

Friday-Sunday: "Bi-Passing" — Short stories written by Edith and Winnifred Eaton presented by Insight Colab Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, The People's Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, $20-$30; insightcolab.org.

Through July 22: "Things We Will Miss" — Carsen Theater at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $5-$50; tinyurl.com/mra9spws.

Through July 29: "Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret" — The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3011 Walnut St., Denver, go online for prices: sensatiacabaret.com.

Through July 30: "In the Heights" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Aug. 13: "Cirque Du Soleil - Kooza" — Ball Arena, Denver, $54 and up; TM.

ART

Friday-Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

July 20-23: Taste of Mexico: Pop-Up Art Gallery — Curated by Denver artist Moe Gram and featuring works from Victor Escobedo, Cal Duran and Diego Flores, Larimer Square, 1417 Larimer St., Denver; tinyurl.com/3cez72p9.

Through July 23: "Crafted: Subverting the Frame" — Works by Layl McDill, Mary Robinson and Andrea Alonge, Firehouse Art Center, Main Gallery, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, [email protected].

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Aug. 30: Summer Artist in Residence - Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Pearl Street Arts Fest — Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

Friday-Sunday: SnowyGrass — Bluegrass Festival, local bands, food and more, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.

Friday-Sunday: Fine Art Festival — With top artists, Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — Rendezvous Event Center, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]