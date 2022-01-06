AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Pat Green — With Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Triston Marez, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $37.50; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Greensky Bluegrass — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$85; AX.
Saturday: Khemmis — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Saturday: Charley Crockett — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29; AX
Jan. 14: Hot Water Music — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Jan. 14: Lawrence — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Jan. 14: Tchami x AC Slater — With Blossom, Capozzi, Dr. Fresch, Nostalgix, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.50-$75; AX.
Jan. 14: Mersiv — With Abelation, Player Dave, SuperAve, Opalyte, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Michael Rapaport — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at The Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $25 and up; CW.
Thursday-Saturday: Brad Williams — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $30-$36; CW.
Friday-Jan. 23: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20-$36; performancenow.org.
Friday-Feb. 13: “Fireflies” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Saturday: Patton Oswalt — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Monday: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Tuesday: Thick Skin — 8 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $14; CW.
Wednesday: New Talent Night — 8 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $12; CW.
Jan. 13: Mike Stanley — 8 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $14; CW.
Jan. 14-15: Paul Reiser — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works South at The Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $30; CW.
Jan. 14-16: The Sklar Brothers — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 14-15, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $19-$27; CW.
Through Sunday: “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience — A Parody by Dan and Jeff” — Newman Center for the Performing Art, Denver, $36.99 and up; newmancenterpresents.com.
ART
Through Saturday: “I Know Not Where” — Works by Shawn Huckins, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Saturday: “Zona Rosa” — Works by Ricardo Rios, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elati St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM, the gazette
