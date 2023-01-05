TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Silver & Smoke — With Juicebox, M'Lady, Kyle Moon & the Misled, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: Trouble No More — With Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Saturday: The Fab Four — 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34 and up; TM.
Saturday: Casey Donahew — With Chris Colston, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50-$75; AX.
Jan. 13: Yonder Mountain String Band — 6:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$99.50; AX.
Jan. 13: Dirtwire — With Balkan Bump & Bloomurian, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Jan. 22: "Little Women" The Broadway Musical — Presented by Now Theatre Co., 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up; performancenow.org.
Jan. 13: Joe Pera — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Jan. 13-Feb. 4: "The Sound of Music" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.
Jan. 13-Feb. 19: "The Roommate" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Jan. 14: Theo Von — 7 and 10 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
ART
Jan. 13-31: Jahna Rae Church: "Indigo" — PlatteForum, 3575 Ringsby Court, Unit 103, Denver; platteforum.org.
Through Sunday: "Planet Pioneers" Exhibit — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, go online for admission prices: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 15: "The Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" — Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., Suite 150, Denver; $18.30 and up; chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver.
Through Jan. 15: "Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: "Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: "Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: "Sammy Lee: Taking Root" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
