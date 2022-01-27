Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Tool — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $95 and up; TM.
Thursday: STRFKR — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Thursday: Jamestown Revival — With Mipso, Robert Ellis, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$28; AX.
Thursday: Wooli — With Trivecta, Ace Aura, Shank Aaron, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $13-$20; AX.
Friday: Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks — With Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy, Jacoby, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
Friday: Leftover Salmon featuring Tim O’Brien — With Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$59.95; AX.
Friday: Wayfarer — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: Jimkata — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Saturday: The Gilmour Project — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.
Saturday: John Moreland — With S.G. Goodman, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Saturday: Wooli — With Trivecta, Ace Aura, Shank Aaron, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$65; AX.
Saturday: Washed Out — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.75; AX.
Tuesday: Anais Mitchell & Bonny Light Horseman — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$35; AX.
Tuesday: Shinedown — With Ayron Jones, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50-$109.50; AX.
Wednesday: Cat Power — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Wednesday: Flight Facilities — With Two Another, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.75-$75; AX.
Feb. 3: Houndmouth — With Buffalo Nichols, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Feb. 3: Samia — With Charlie Hickey, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: John Heffron — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at The Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $22-$31; CW.
Thursday-Saturday: Matteo Lane — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $20-$25; CW.
Saturday: “The Emperor’s New Clothes” — 1 and 3:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $12; lakewood.org/lccpresents.
Saturday: Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould — 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall, Estes Park, $35-$45; stanleylive.com.
Sunday: #IMOMSOHARD — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Through Feb. 13: “Fireflies” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Sunday: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Sunday: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elati St., $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE