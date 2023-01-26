AX: axs.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Larkin Poe — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; AX.

Thursday: Marvel Years with Phyphr, Eliptek — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday: Mustard Plug & Voodoo Glow Skulls — With The Dendrites, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.

Friday: Inzo — With Dreamers Delight, Covex, Blookah, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.

Friday: Colorado's Finest Underground Hip Hop — Featuring Microphone Militants, McAD of Freedom Movement, Indigenous Peoples, Oscify, Loktavious, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Who's Bad (Tribute to Michael Jackson) — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.99-$25; AX.

Saturday: James Hype — With Ayybo, RC3, Alana English, Vexx, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $12.80-$89; AX.

Saturday: Adam Melchor — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.

Saturday: Icelantic's Winter Mission — Featuring Alison Wonderland with Channel Tres, Sam Blacky, Housewife, Jacoby, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50 and up; AX.

Saturday: The Desert Furs & Flash Mountain Flood — With Toast, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Tuesday: Will Sheff, Okkervil River — With Mmeadows, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23.50; AX.

Tuesday: Sunn O))) — With Kalie Malone, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.

Wednesday: Jordan Davis — With Danielle Bradbery, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35 and up; AX.

STAGE

Friday-Feb. 18: "The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts" — Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver, pay-what-you-can; buntport.com.

Friday-March 5: "Sophisticated Ladies" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Friday-March 12: "Laughs in Spanish" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Saturday: Ryan Hamilton — 7 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, $35; newmantix.com.

Wednesday-Feb. 26: "The Secret Comedy of Women - Girls Only" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Feb. 2: Judge John Hodgman — 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35 and up; AX.

Through Feb. 4: "The Sound of Music" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.

Through Feb. 5: "To Kill a Mockingbird" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Feb. 19: "The Roommate" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

ART

Sunday-May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Tuesday: Jahna Rae Church: "Indigo" — PlatteForum, 3575 Ringsby Court, Unit 103, Denver; platteforum.org.

Through Feb. 5: "Sammy Lee: Taking Root" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

