Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Thursday: The Unlikely Candidates — 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.
Friday: Kitchen Dwellers — With Orebolo, featuring Rich Mitarotonda, Peter, Anspach & Jeff Arevalo of Goose, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$35; AX.
Friday: Colter Wall — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$75; AX.
Friday: Goth Babe — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.75-$69; AX.
Saturday: Charley Crockett — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $34.95-$125; AX.
Tuesday: The Life and Music of George Michael — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Jan. 27: STRFKR — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Jan. 27: Jamestown Revival — With Mipso, Robert Ellis, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$28; AX.
Jan. 27: Wooli — With Trivecta, Ace Aura, Shank Aaron, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $13-$20; AX.
Jan. 28: Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks — With Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy, Jacoby, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Ali Macofsky — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $16-$24; comedyworks.com.
ART
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elati St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with admission.