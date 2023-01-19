AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Thursday-Friday: Colter Wall — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50-$79.95; AX.
Friday: The Velveteers — With Mananas, Pink Lady Monster, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Friday: Samantha Fish with Eric Johanson — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $32.50-$37.50; AX.
Friday: YG — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices: FM.
Friday: Drunken Hearts & Buffalo Commons — 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Saturday: Holdfast. — With High Street Joggers Club, Hellocentral, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Saturday: Hairball — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Saturday: The Velveteers with Shady Oaks, The Nova Kicks — 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22.50-$25; AX.
Saturday: Dirt Monkey — With Jantsen, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29-$99; AX.
Tuesday: P1Harmony — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices: FM.
Jan. 26: Larkin Poe — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; AX.
Jan. 26: Marvel Years with Phyphr, Eliptek — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Saturday: “From the Bottom to the Top, Dance in the Dirty South” Dance Program — 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, $10; mcadenver.org.
Friday-Sunday: "Say My Name" — Presented by Insight Colab Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The People's Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, $20-$30; insightcolab.org.
Saturday: Sandra Bernhard — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $55 and up; AX.
Tuesday-Feb. 5: "To Kill a Mockingbird" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Feb. 4: "The Sound of Music" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.
Through Feb. 19: "The Roommate" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Friday-Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.
Through Sunday: "Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: Jahna Rae Church: "Indigo" — PlatteForum, 3575 Ringsby Court, Unit 103, Denver; platteforum.org.
Through Feb. 5: "Sammy Lee: Taking Root" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
