AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
MUSIC
Friday: Hot Water Music — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Friday: Lawrence — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Friday: Tchami x AC Slater — With Blossom, Capozzi, Dr. Fresch, Nostalgix, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.50-$75; AX.
Friday: Mersiv — With Abelation, Player Dave, SuperAve, Opalyte, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
Saturday: Carlos Vives — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; AX.
Saturday: Lucero Block Party West — With Amigo the Devil, Gasoline Lollipops, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $37.50-$125; AX.
Saturday: Lee Brice — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$75; AX.
Wednesday: Fisher — 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $55-$59.50; AX.
Jan. 20: The Unlikely Candidates — 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.
Jan. 21: Kitchen Dwellers — With Orebolo, featuring Rich Mitarotonda, Peter, Anspach & Jeff Arevalo of Goose, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$35; AX.
Jan. 21: Colter Wall — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$75; AX.
Jan. 21: Goth Babe — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.75-$69; AX.
Jan. 22: Charley Crockett — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $34.95-$125; AX.
Jan. 24: Eivør — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: Mike Stanley — 8 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $14; CW.
Friday-Saturday: Paul Reiser — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works South at The Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $30; CW.
Friday-Sunday: The Sklar Brothers — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $19-$27; CW.
Saturday: Aziz Ansari — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Sunday: “High School Confidential” — 2 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, $22; storiesonstage.org.
Through Jan. 23: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20-$36; performancenow.org.
Through Feb. 13: “Fireflies” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Saturday-April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Saturday-April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elati St., $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
