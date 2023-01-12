AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Yonder Mountain String Band — 6:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$99.50; AX.
Friday: Dirtwire — With Balkan Bump & Bloomurian, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Saturday: Lettuce — 6:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$99.50; AX.
Saturday: Howlin' Goatz & Wendy Woo — With Sara Jane Farmer, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Saturday: Bass Physics — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$18; AX.
Saturday: Chris Lorenzo — With Lucati, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $12.80-$79.95; AX.
Wednesday: Ryan Bingham — With The Texas Gentlemen, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
Wednesday: Suki Waterhouse — With Blondshell, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Wednesday: Kandy Land: Kandyshop with Donny J b2b, STRM, Pash, Gusted — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $12.50-$15; AX.
Jan. 19-20: Colter Wall — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50-$79.95; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Joe Pera — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Friday-Feb. 4: "The Sound of Music" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.
Friday-Feb. 19: "The Roommate" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Saturday: Theo Von — 7 and 10 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Sunday: Stories on Stage - "A Hall Pass to the Galaxy" — 2 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, $24; storiesonstage.org.
Wednesday: "Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About Terrible Monster" — 6 p.m., Gates Concert Hall, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, $25 and up; newmancenterpresents.com.
ART
Friday-Jan. 31: Jahna Rae Church: "Indigo" — PlatteForum, 3575 Ringsby Court, Unit 103, Denver; platteforum.org.
Through Sunday: "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" — Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., Suite 150, Denver; $18.30 and up; chapelsistine.com.
Through Sunday: "Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Monday: "Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: "Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: "Sammy Lee: Taking Root" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM