MUSIC

Thursday: Excision — With Ravenscoon, Hairtage, Whales, Lizzy Jane, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.95 and up; AX.

Friday: Mania - The Abba Tribute — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Friday: J.I.D & Smino — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45.50-$99.50; AX.

Friday: Jane & Matthews, Mr Mota and Alpenglow — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday: Magic City Hippies — With Capyac, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Saturday: Dark Star Orchestra — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50-$55; AX.

Saturday: La Cotorrisa — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $59 and up; AX.

Saturday: The 502s — With Oliver Hazard, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Saturday: Twinsick — With Snakoz b2b Todd Banks, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Saturday: The Charlatans UK & Ride — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Saturday: Rubblebucket — With Spaceface, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.

Tuesday: The Gilmour Project — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.

Feb. 16: Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew — With Cool Cool Cool, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $42.50; AX.

Feb. 16: Kyle Hollingworth Band & Joel Cummins — With Morsel, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

STAGE

Friday-March 12: "Hotter Than Egypt" — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Saturday: Dan Cummins — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $28 and up; TM.

Sunday: "Martin Luther King I Have a Dream Unity Musical" — 3 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 3301 Leyden St., Denver; 719-217-6152.

Monday: "The Jungle Book" — 6:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.

Through Feb. 18: "The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts" — Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver, pay-what-you-can; buntport.com.

Through Feb. 19: "The Roommate" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Feb. 26: "The Secret Comedy of Women - Girls Only" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through March 5: "Sophisticated Ladies" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through March 12: "Laughs in Spanish" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM