Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Houndmouth — With Buffalo Nichols, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Thursday: Samia — With Charlie Hickey, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: Gracie Abrams — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.50-$25; AX.
Friday: Amanda Miguel Y Diego Verdaguer — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Friday: Baynk — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20.75-$25; AX.
Saturday: All Them Witches — With Blackwater Holylight, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.50-$25; AX.
Saturday: Jesse Cook — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34.50-$49.50; TM.
Saturday: Galactic — With Too Many Zooz, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
Saturday: Desert Dwellers — With Oona Dhal, The Librarian, Erothyme, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Sunday: Wale — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; AX.
Tuesday: Bad Suns — With Kid Bloom, Little Image, 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$29.50; AX.
Wednesday: Action Bronson & Earl Sweatshirt — With The Alchemist, Boldy Hames, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45.50-$89.50; AX.
Feb. 10: Alan Parsons Live Project — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Feb. 11: Marina — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40 and up; TM.
Feb. 11: Andy Frasco & the U.N. — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$29.50; AX.
Feb. 11: Sullivan King — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$55; AX.
Feb. 12: Slenderbodies — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Feb. 12: The Backseat Lovers — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
Feb. 12: Dark Star Orchestra — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32-$50; AX.
Feb. 12: Dream Theater — With Arch Echo, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Rocky LaPorte — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $17-$25; CW.
Thursday-Saturday: Beth Stelling — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $24-$30; CW.
Through Feb. 13: “Fireflies” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Sunday-May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sunday: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elati St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,