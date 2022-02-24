Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Still Woozy — With Wallice, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $22.50-$75; AX.
Thursday: Low Cut Connie — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Thursday: Cheat Codes — With Haywyre, Win & Woo, 9, Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.99-$79; AX.
Friday: Benise — 7:30 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $28-$78; PMH.
Friday: The Wood Brothers — With Kaite Pruitt, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.75-$75; AX.
Friday: The Ghost of Paul Revere — With Shovelin Stone, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Friday: Hairball — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Sunday: The Avalanches — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.
Sunday: The Band of Heathens & Nicki Bluhm — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Sunday: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$27.50; AX.
Wednesday: Abba Mania — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Joshua Radin — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Wednesday: Cowboy Tears — With Sueco and 347aidan, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$65; AX.
Wednesday: Mayday Parade — With Real Friends, Magnolia Park, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.
March 3: Cordae — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$69.95; AX.
March 3-4: Boris Brejcha — 8 p.m. March 3, 9 p.m. March 4, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $38-$90; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Sunday: Steve Rannazzisi — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $28-$30; CW.
Friday-Sunday: Alonzo Bodden — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $16-$24; CW.
Saturday: Nate Bargazte — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Saturday, Tuesday, March 3, 4 and 6: “The Shinning” — Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $35 and up; operacolorado.org.
Monday: Fran Lebowitz — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Through March 20: “Shakespeare in Love” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM