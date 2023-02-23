AX: axs.com

PMH: pueblomemorialhall.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Barefoot in the Bathroom — With Big Pinch, Santa Ana Rodeo, Batterhead, 7:50 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Thursday: Yuridia — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; TM.

Thursday: Sunny Day Real Estate — With The Appleseed Cast, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50; AX.

Friday: Yheti — With Ternion Sound, Toadface, HoneyBee, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Friday: Dopapod — With ManyColors, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$22.50; AX.

Friday: Bayside — With I am the Avalanche, KOYO, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.99; AX.

Friday: The Roots — With Big K.R.I.T., 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50-$149.50; AX.

Friday: SubDocta — With Effin, Black Carl, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.99 and up; AX.

Friday: Dustbowl Revival — With Plain Faraday, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Saturday: Yheti — With Ternion Sound, Toadface, HoneyBee, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.

Saturday: Ingrid Andress — With Madeline Edwards, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Saturday: The Pink Floyd Laser Show — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Saturday: The Movement — With Iya Terra, The Elovaters, Artikal Sound System, Selecta Razja, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; AX.

Saturday: Luzcid — With HumorMe, Don Jamal, Godlazer, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Sunday: Styx — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $69 and up; TM.

Sunday: Riley Green — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50; AX.

Sunday: Christian McBride's New Jawn — 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$39.50; AX.

Monday: Viagra Boys — With Spiritual Cramp, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.

Tuesday: American Authors — With Billy Raffoul, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25 and up; AX.

Wednesday: SonReal — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.

Wednesday: Pepper with Joe Samba — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$27.50; AX.

Wednesday: Christone "Kingfish" Ingram — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$28; AX.

Wednesday: Mad Caddies — With Piñata Protest, Younger Than Neil, Sorry Sweetheart, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.40; AX.

March 2: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices; TM.

March 2: Enjambre — With Making Movies, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

March 2: Jxdn — With Beauty School Dropout, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$29; AX.

March 2: Whethan with Kandy Shop, Gusted — 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$35; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: "Romeo & Juliet" — 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$39; lakewood.org/lccpresents.

Friday: Felipe Esparza — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

Saturday, Tuesday, March 3 and 5: "Die tote Stadt (The Dead City)" — Presented by Opera Colorado, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver, $150, includes dinner and reception; operacolorado.org.

Sunday: Denver's Children's Theatre - "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" — 11 a.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre, Denver, $10; dct2023.eventive.org/schedule.

Wednesday: Jack Whitehall — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34 and up; TM.

March 2: "Bluey's Big Play" — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $33-$78; PMH.

March 2-12: "Reckoning at the Red Herring Tavern" — Wonderbound Studios, Denver, $65; tinyurl.com/59y36e6w.

Through Sunday: "Stomp" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Sunday: "The Secret Comedy of Women - Girls Only" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through March 5: "FEED: Aprés" — Presented by the Catamounts, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $75, includes food, drink, performance and gratuity; thedairy.org.

Through March 5: "Sophisticated Ladies" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through March 12: "Hotter Than Egypt" — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through March 12: "Laughs in Spanish" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Friday-May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Sunday-June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Sunday: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s "Merciless Indian Savages" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM