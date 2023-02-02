AX: axs.com

FM: fillmoreauditorium.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Friday: Al Di Meola — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $40-$50; AX.

Friday: SoDown — With Kll Bill, Jaenga, Evalution, Josh Teed, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $19.95-$99; AX.

Friday: Marsh — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $30; AX.

Friday: Moontricks — With saQi featuring Diamonde, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday: The Lone Bellow — With Tow'rs, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.75-$75; AX.

Saturday: The Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Tom Petty — Featuring Shawn Eckels, 11:30 a.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18.50; AX.

Saturday: Bush — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices: FM.

Saturday: Shakedown Street — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $12.50-$15; AX.

Saturday: RJD2 — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.95; AX.

Saturday: Futurebirds — With Carl Broemel, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Phil Lesh & Friends — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $75 and up; AX.

Tuesday: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AX.

Tuesday: Eden — With Slenderbodies, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32-$79.95; AX.

Feb. 9: Excision — With Ravenscoon, Hairtage, Whales, Lizzy Jane, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.95 and up; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: Judge John Hodgman — 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35 and up; AX.

Friday: Kountry Wayne — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40 and up; TM.

Saturday-Sunday: "Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" — 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Bellco Theatre, Denver, $34-$84; axs.com.

Through Feb. 18: "The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts" — Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver, pay-what-you-can; buntport.com.

Through Feb. 19: "The Roommate" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Feb. 26: "The Secret Comedy of Women - Girls Only" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through March 5: "Sophisticated Ladies" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through March 12: "Laughs in Spanish" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Friday-May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM