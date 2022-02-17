Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Erasure — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$109.50; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Cautious Clay — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.75; AX.
Saturday: Sam Bush — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.95; AX.
Sunday: Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey — 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Sunday: Bruce Dickinson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34 and up; TM.
Sunday: Sam Bush — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Monday: Neil Frances — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Tuesday: Andy Grammer — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Tuesday: The War on Drugs — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $46-$80.95; AX.
Wednesday: Slash — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Feb. 24: Still Woozy — With Wallice, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $22.50-$75; AX.
Feb. 24: Low Cut Connie — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Feb. 24: Cheat Codes — With Haywyre, Win & Woo, 9, Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.99-$79; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Jackie Kashian — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $18-$26; CW.
Friday: Taylor Tomlinson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Saturday: Kathleen Madigan — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; TM.
Saturday: Iliza — 10 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $35-$65; AX.
Through March 20: “Shakespeare in Love” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
FESTIVALS
Through March 1: Denver Jewish Film Festival — The Elaine Wolf Theater, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver. Virtual film screenings available, go online for prices: djff.eventive.org/welcome.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM