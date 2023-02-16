AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew — With Cool Cool Cool, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $42.50; AX.

Thursday: Kyle Hollingsworth Band & Joel Cummins — With Morsel, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Friday: Skegss — With Yot Club, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Friday: Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew — With Cool Cool Cool, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $36-$46; AX.

Friday: Eddie 9V — With Dragondeer, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$22.50; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Noah Kahan — With Jack Van Cleaf, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.

Friday-Saturday: SunSquabi — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $33.50; AX.

Saturday: Martin Sexton — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$40; AX.

Saturday: Grieves — With Mouse Powell, Zac Ivie & Dumb Luck, Voz 11, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Sunday: Yotto — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$79; AX.

Monday: STRFKR — With Das Kope, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$29.50; AX.

Monday: Samia — With Tommy Lefroy, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22; AX.

Monday: Tove Lo — With Slayyyter, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $37.50; AX.

Wednesday: Our Planet Live in Concert — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Feb. 23: Barefoot in the Bathroom — With Big Pinch, Santa Ana Rodeo, Batterhead, 7:50 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Feb. 23: Yuridia — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; TM.

Feb. 23: Sunny Day Real Estate — With The Appleseed Cast, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50; AX.

STAGE

Friday-March 5: "FEED: Aprés" — Presented by the Catamounts, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $75, includes food, drink, performance and gratuity; thedairy.org.

Saturday: Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

Saturday: Latrice Royal Presents "Life Goes On" — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.

Sunday-Tuesday and Feb. 26: Denver's Children's Theatre - "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" — 11 a.m. Sunday and Feb. 26, 10 a.m. Monday-Tuesday, Elaine Wolf Theatre, Denver, $10; dct2023.eventive.org/schedule.

Monday: "The Second City Swipes Right" — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $27.50-$35; AX.

Tuesday-Feb. 26: "Stomp" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Wednesday: "The Three Musketeers" — 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$39; lakewood.org/lccpresents.

Feb. 23: "Romeo & Juliet" — 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$39; lakewood.org/lccpresents.

Through Feb. 26: "The Secret Comedy of Women - Girls Only" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through March 5: "Sophisticated Ladies" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through March 12: "Hotter Than Egypt" — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through March 12: "Laughs in Spanish" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Sunday-May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Sunday: International Anime Music Festival — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45.50-$99.50; AX.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE