Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Alan Parsons Live Project — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Friday: Marina — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40 and up; TM.
Friday: Andy Frasco & the U.N. — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$29.50; AX.
Friday: Sullivan King — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$55; AX.
Saturday: Slenderbodies — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Saturday: The Backseat Lovers — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
Saturday: Dark Star Orchestra — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32-$50; AX.
Saturday: Dream Theater — With Arch Echo, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Sunday: Donavon Frankenreiter — With Christina Homes, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75; AX.
Tuesday: Knuckle Puck — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24; AX.
Tuesday: Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; TM.
Wednesday: The Wonder Years — With Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angle, Save Face, 6:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Wednesday: Cactus Blossoms with The Still Tide — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$22.50; AX.
Wednesday: Aries — With Brakenc, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $27.50; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Matthew Broussard — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $16-$24; CW.
Thursday-Saturday: Chris Redd — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $25-$30; CW.
Friday-March 20: Shakespeare in Love — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Wednesday-May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Wednesday-May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “Speaking to Relatives” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
FESTIVALS
Monday-March 1: Denver Jewish Film Festival — The Elaine Wolf Theater, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver. Virtual film screenings available, go online for prices: djff.eventive.org/welcome.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE