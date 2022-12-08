AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: K-Love Christmas Tour — With Crowder, Matt Maher, Jordan St. Cyr, 7 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $25-$81; AX.
Thursday: Old Crow Medicine Show— With Tracksuit Wedding, Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45 and up; AX.
Thursday: Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; TM.
Thursday: Morgenshtern — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $69-$125; AX.
Thursday: Rome & Duddy — With Channing Wilson, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.75; AX.
Friday: Koffin Kats — With Reno Divorce, Homewreckers, America's Most Haunted, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: Papadosio with Evanoff — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $17-$25; AX.
Friday: Mr. Carmack — With Bruhaa, Don Jamal, Gogimal, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Friday: Pond — With Cryogeyser, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27; AX.
Friday: Jason Ross — With Ace Aura, Last Heroes, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$75; AX.
Saturday: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — With Yasmin Williams, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$35; AX.
Saturday: Seon — With Oceans of Slumber, Black Satellite, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Saturday: Covenhoven with Companion — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$17.50; AX.
Saturday: iZCALLi — With Ritmo Cascabel, Mono Verde Collective, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30; AX.
Saturday: Buku/G-Rex — With Jon Casey b2b LYNY, Slang Dogs, Sonorous, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.95-$29; AX.
Saturday-Sunday: The Smile - Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Tom Skinner — With Robert Stillman, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $75 and up; AX.
Sunday: Junior H — With Alto Linaje, Compa Steve, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $29.50 and up; AX.
Sunday: Switchfoot - "This is Our Christmas Tour" — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $39.50-$75; AX.
Sunday: The Wallflowers — With King Cardinal, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $39.95; AX.
Monday: Allman Family Reunion — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Monday: Another JOHNNYSWIM Christmas Tour — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$37.50; AX.
Tuesday: Dominic Fike — With Baird, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.75; AX.
Wednesday: Orebolo — Featuring Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach & Jeff Arevalo of Goose, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50; AX.
Wednesday: Bartees Strange — With Pom Pom Squad, They Hate Change, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Dec. 15: Kxllswxtch — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: Trevor Wallace — 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $32-$42; AX.
Thursday: "A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show" — 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $54 and up; parkerarts.org.
Friday: UNI-2 Teo Gonzalez & Rogelio Ramos — 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Saturday-Dec. 23: "The Nutcracker" — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$40; balletariel.org.
Tuesday-Wednesday: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder, $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.
Wednesday: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Live — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $69; TM.
Dec. 15-20: "The Nutcracker" — With Denver Ballet Theatre, The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.
Dec. 15-23: "Home for the Holidays" — Lone Tree Arts Center, Main Stage, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $36 and up; lonetreeartscenter.org.
Through Dec. 17: "Pop the Holidays" — Presented by Local Theater Company, hosted by Shells Hoffman, The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: localtheaterco.org.
Through Dec. 18: "DOT" — A holiday comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Dec. 18: "Theater of the Minds" — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
Through Dec. 24: "Santa's Big Red Sack" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays and Dec. 24, The People's Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $29.50; santasbigredsack.com.
Through Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 24: "Camp Christmas" — Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 31: "Who's Holiday" — 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Dec. 30-31, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $21; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Jan. 8: Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, $35 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Dec. 21: "Day of the Dead" Exhibit — Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
Through Dec. 23: "HeART of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front" Pop-Up Art Show — Larimer Square, Denver; larimersquare.com/events.
Through Dec. 31: "Colorado Through the Seasons" — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist's Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 8: "Planet Pioneers" Exhibit — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, go online for admission prices: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 15: "The Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" — Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., Suite 150, Denver; $18.30 and up; chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver.
Through Jan. 15: "Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: "Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: "Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: "Sammy Lee: Taking Root" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM