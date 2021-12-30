AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday-Friday: My Morning Jacket — 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $56 and up; AX.
Friday: Crumb’s New Year’s Eve Boulder Bash — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50; AX.
Friday: Fear — With Potato Pirates, Direct Threat, Cease Fire, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50; AX.
Friday: The Crystal Method — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Friday-Saturday: BoomBox — Featuring the BackBeat Brass, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.95 and up; AX.
Tuesday: American Aquarium — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.
Jan. 7: Pat Green — With Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Triston Marez, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $37.50; AX.
Jan. 7-8: Greensky Bluegrass — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$85; AX.
Jan. 8: Khemmis — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Jan. 8: Charley Crockett — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29; AX
Jan. 14: Hot Water Music — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Jan. 14: Lawrence — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Jan. 14: Tchami x AC Slater — With Blossom, Capozzi, Dr. Fresch, Nostalgix, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.50-$75; AX.
Jan. 14: Mersiv — With Abelation, Player Dave, SuperAve, Opalyte, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
STAGE
Tuesday-Jan. 9: “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience — A Parody by Dan and Jeff” — Newman Center for the Performing Art, Denver, $36.99 and up; ewmancenterpresents.com.
Jan. 7-Feb. 13: “Fireflies” — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
Jan. 8: Patton Oswalt — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Jan. 15: Aziz Ansari — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
ART
Jan. 15-April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Jan. 15-April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sunday: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 8: “I Know Not Where” — Works by Shawn Huckins, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 8: “Zona Rosa” — Works by Ricardo Rios, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elati St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM
