MUSIC
Thursday: Ghost Light & Marco Benevento — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Thursday-Saturday: The String Cheese Incident — New Year's Eve Run 2022 — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $50 and up; AX.
Thursday-Saturday: STS9 — 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices: FM.
Friday: Banshee Tree with The Green House Band — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Friday: Houndmouth — With Wildermiss, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.95-$80.95; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Lotus NYE — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35 and up; AX.
Friday-Saturday: DeVotchKa — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Saturday: BoomBox — Featuring BackBeat Brass with Lucid Vision, Edamame, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.95; AX.
Saturday: Houndmouth — With Wildermiss, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $35-$40; AX.
STAGE
Through Sunday: "Mean Girls" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 8: Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, $35 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Monday: Lakewood Arts Artist's Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 8: "Planet Pioneers" Exhibit — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, go online for admission prices: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 15: "The Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" — Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., Suite 150, Denver; $18.30 and up; chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver.
Through Jan. 15: "Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: "Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: "Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: "Sammy Lee: Taking Root" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
