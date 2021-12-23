AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Wednesday-Dec. 31: My Morning Jacket — 8 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 30, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $56 and up; AX.
Dec. 31: Crumb’s New Year’s Eve Boulder Bash — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50; AX.
Dec. 31: Fear — With Potato Pirates, Direct Threat, Cease Fire, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50; AX.
Dec. 31: The Crystal Method — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Dec. 31-Jan. 1: BoomBox — Featuring the BackBeat Brass, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.95 and up; AX.
Jan. 4: American Aquarium — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.
Jan. 7: Pat Green — With Chancey Williams and Younger Brothers Band, Triston Marez, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $37.50; AX.
Jan. 7-8: Greensky Bluegrass — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$85; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: “The Nutcracker” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 2 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$38; lakewood.org/tickets.
Thursday: Josh Blue — 7 and 9:15 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer, 1226 15th St., Denver, $28; comedyworks.com.
Thursday: “Home for the Holidays” — 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Main Stage, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $36-$63; lonetreeartscenter.org.
Thursday: “Elf — The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, go online for prices; arvadacenter.org.
Through Friday: “Santa’s Big Red Sack” — The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, $29.50; santasbigredsack.com.
Through Sunday: “A Christmas Carol” — Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Wolf Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 2: “Camp Christmas” — Outdoor extravaganza, Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, $8-$25; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 2: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” — Gaylord Rockies, Aurora, $29 and up; tickets.gaylordrockies.com.
Through Jan. 9: “Cinderella” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Jan. 4-9: “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience — A Parody by Dan and Jeff” — Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, $36.99 and up; ewmancenterpresents.com.
Jan. 8: Patton Oswalt — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; ticketmaster.com.
ART
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 8: “I Know Not Where” — Works by Shawn Huckins, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 8: “Zona Rosa” — Works by Ricardo Rios, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elati St., $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
