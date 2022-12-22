AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Friday: Borgore — With Aweminus b2b Neonix, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
Tuesday: The Roots — With Big K.R.I.T., 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50 and up; AX.
Dec. 29-31: The String Cheese Incident - New Year's Eve Run 2022 — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $50 and up; AX.
Dec. 29: Ghost Light & Marco Benevento — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Dec. 29-31: STS9 — 8 p.m. Dec. 29-30, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices: FM.
STAGE
Through Friday: "Home for the Holidays" — Lone Tree Arts Center, Main Stage, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $36 and up; lonetreeartscenter.org.
Through Friday: "The Nutcracker" — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$40; balletariel.org.
Through Saturday: "Santa's Big Red Sack" — The People's Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $29.50; santasbigredsack.com.
Through Saturday: "A Christmas Carol" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Saturday: "Camp Christmas" — Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 31: "Who's Holiday" — 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Dec. 30-31, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $21; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Jan. 1: "Mean Girls" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 8: Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, $35 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Friday: "HeART of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front" Pop-Up Art Show — Larimer Square, Denver; larimersquare.com/events.
Through Dec. 31: "Colorado Through the Seasons" — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist's Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 8: "Planet Pioneers" Exhibit — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, go online for admission prices: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 15: "The Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" — Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., Suite 150, Denver; $18.30 and up; chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver.
Through Jan. 15: "Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: "Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: "Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: "Sammy Lee: Taking Root" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Saturday: Klezfest 2022 — Holiday celebration with music from around the world, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Café, 2199 California St., Denver; tinyurl.com/2664u8fy.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM