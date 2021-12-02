AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: The Band Camino — With Dreamers, Weathers, Elektric Animals, 6:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $33.50-$55; AX.
Thursday: Clint Black — Featuring Lisa Hartman Black, 8 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $37.50 and up; PMH.
Thursday: Robert Glasper & Cory Henry — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$40; AX.
Thursday: Noah Kahan — With Blake Rose, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22; AX.
Friday: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $59.95; AX.
Friday: Covex — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$15; AX.
Saturday: Denver Comes Alive: Ramble of Revival — 5 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.50-$99.50; AX.
Saturday: Jingle Jam — 8 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $43-$103; PMH.
Saturday: My Bluegrass Heart — Featuring Béla Fleck & Friends, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; TM.
Saturday: The Joy Formidable — With Cuffed Up, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Jesse McCartney — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.75-$85.75; AX.
Dec. 9: Shane Smith & the Saints — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Dec. 10: Caroline Polachek — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75; AX.
STAGE
Dec. 9-24: “Santa’s Big Red Sack” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. Sundays and Dec. 24, The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, $29.50; santasbigredsack.com.
Dec. 11: Wanda Sykes — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Through Dec. 23: “Elf — The Musical” — Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, go online for ticket prices; arvadacenter.org.
Through Dec. 26: “A Christmas Carol” — Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Wolf Theatre, Denver, go online for tickets prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 2: “Camp Christmas” — Outdoor extravaganza, Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, $8-$25; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 2: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” — Gaylord Rockies, Aurora, $29 and up; tickets.gaylordrockies.com.
Through Jan. 9: “Cinderella” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 8: “I Know Not Where” — Works by Shawn Huckins, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 8: “Zona Rosa” — Works by Ricardo Rios, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elatie St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for admission prices; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, carlotta.olson@gazette.com