AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
MUSIC
Thursday-Friday: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $56.60-$99.50; AX.
Friday: Yheti & Eprom — With Black Carl!, HoneyBee, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Friday: Arlo McKinley — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Saturday: FACE Vocal Band — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Saturday: Lettuce — With Brasstracks, The TMRW PPL, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.50-$60; AX.
Saturday: John Craigie — With Hunter Burnette, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23; AX.
Saturday: Arlo McKinley — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Sam Jay — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, $20-$28; CW.
Thursday-Dec. 23: “Home for the Holidays” — Lone Tree Arts Center, Main Stage, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $36-$63; lonetree artscenter.org.
Friday: Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $28-$51; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Sunday: Holiday Roast — 7 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, $14. For mature audiences only; CW.
Wednesday-Dec. 23: Josh Blue — 7 and 9:15 p.m., Comedy Works Downton at Larimer, 1226 15th St., Denver, $28; CW.
Through Dec. 23: “Elf — The Musical” — Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, go online for prices; arvadacenter.org.
Through Dec. 23: “The Nutcracker” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$38; lakewood.org/tickets.
Through Dec. 24: “Santa’s Big Red Sack” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. Sundays and Dec. 24, The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, $29.50; santasbigredsack.com.
Through Dec. 26: “A Christmas Carol” — Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Wolf Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; d envercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 2: “Camp Christmas” — Outdoor extravaganza, Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, $8-$25; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 2: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” — Gaylord Rockies, Aurora, $29 and up; tickets.gaylordrockies.com.
Through Jan. 9: “Cinderella” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Thursday-May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Thursday-May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 8: “I Know Not Where” — Works by Shawn Huckins, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 8: “Zona Rosa” — Works by Ricardo Rios, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elatie St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE