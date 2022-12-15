AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Kxllswxtch — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: John Craigie — With Erin Rae, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Friday: Wookiefoot with A-Mac & the Height — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22-$25; AX.
Friday: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — 7 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $25 and up; TM.
Saturday: Little Feat — With Nicki Bluhm, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
Saturday: The Railbenders — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $28; AX.
Saturday: Brondo — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $10-$25; AX.
Tuesday: Geoff Tate's Big Rock Show — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: Ukraine & Freedom Arts Showcase — 6:30 p.m., Metropolitan State University of Denver, Arts 271 Studio Theatre, Arts Building, Auraria Campus, Denver; bibdenver.com/ukraine-freedom-arts-showcase.
Thursday-Sunday: Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum — A multicultural celebration, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; cleoparkerdance.org/tickets.
Thursday-Tuesday: "The Nutcracker" — With Denver Ballet Theatre, The PACE Center, Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.
Thursday-Dec. 23: "Home for the Holidays" — Lone Tree Arts Center, Main Stage, Lone Tree, $36 and up; lonetreeartscenter.org.
Friday-Sunday: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" — 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Friday-Sunday: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Methodist Church, Denver, $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.
Saturday: A Live Conversation with Ron Perlman and Screening of "Hellboy" — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; TM.
Sunday: "It's a Wonderful Life" — 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground, Denver, $25-$50; tavernhg.com/soiled-dove.
Tuesday: Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.
Through Dec. 23: "The Nutcracker" — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $25-$40; balletariel.org.
Through Dec. 24: "Santa's Big Red Sack" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays and Dec. 24, The People's Building, Denver, $29.50; santasbigredsack.com.
Through Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 24: "Camp Christmas" — Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, Lakewood, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 31: "Who's Holiday" — 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Dec. 30-31, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $21; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Jan. 8: Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $35 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Sunday-May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 23: "HeART of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front" Pop-Up Art Show — Larimer Square, Denver; larimersquare.com/events.
Through Dec. 31: "Colorado Through the Seasons" — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist's Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 8: "Planet Pioneers" Exhibit — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, go online for admission prices: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 15: "The Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" — Cherry Creek Mall, Denver; $18.30 and up; chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver.
Through Jan. 15: "Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field" — Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: "Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration" — Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: "Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks" — Denver Art Museum, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: "Sammy Lee: Taking Root" — Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: "Other People's Pictures" — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM