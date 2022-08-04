AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: K-Love Presents Live at Red Rocks — With TOBYMAC, Danny Gokey, Jordan Feliz, Dante Bowe, Cochren & Co. and Katy Nichole, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $24-$99.75; AX.
Friday: Yacht Rock Revue — 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45-$75; AX.
Saturday: Train — With Jewel, Thunderstorm Artis, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $60.50-$180.50; AX.
Saturday: Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $42; AX.
Sunday: The Wild Hearts Tour — With Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker with Spencer, 6 p.m., Sculpture Park, Denver, $54.95-$60; AX.
Sunday: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.50; AX.
Sunday-Monday: Joe Bonamassa — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59-$199; AX.
Tuesday-Wednesday: South Park 25th anniversary concert — With Trey Parker & Matt Stone with Primus & Ween, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.
Tuesday: CAM — With Amythyst Kiah, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.
Tuesday: Hoodie Allen — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Aug. 11: Loving — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $16-$18; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Kurtis Conner — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Friday-Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
Tuesday: Tim Heidecker — 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $39.50-$45; AX.
Through Aug. 21: “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” — Lakewood Cultural Center, 480 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $45-$65; playhouseinfo.com.
ART
Through Aug. 27: 38th All Colorado Show Reception — Juried by award-winning artist Doug Dawson, Depot Art Gallery, 2069 W. Powers Ave., Littleton; depotartgallery.org.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: The Dr. Seuss Experience — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Saturday: Art Festival — Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
Friday-Sunday: Vortex Outdoor Festival Experience — Hosted by Meow Wolf with music, food and drink trucks, interactive art and more, Denver, $69 and up. Tickets: vortex.meowwolf.com.
Friday-Sunday: Hi Country Weekend Square & Round Dance Festival — Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Bluegrass & Beer Festival — Keystone; keystonefestivals.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE