AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Jodeci — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; AX.

Thursday: Tab Benoit — With The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $27.50-$37.50; AX.

Thursday-Friday: REZZ — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $47 and up; AX.

Friday: Lady — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $50-$70; coloradostatefair.com/events.

Friday: James Bay — With Abby Holliday, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Friday: Two Pump Chump — With Toadstool, DJ Iris, Serato Bliss, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday-Sunday: Phish — 7:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, $85 and up; AX.

Saturday: Gojira & Mastodon — With Lorna Shore, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95 and up; AX.

Saturday: Lil Jon — With Chingy, 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $30-$60; coloradostatefair.com/events.

Saturday: Tab Benoit — The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32.50; AX.

Saturday: Krooked Kings — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Saturday: Gregory Alan Isakov — With Shoves & Rope, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $65 and up; AX.

Saturday: Sabai & Hoang — With If Found, Kaytoxik, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$29.50; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: The Chainsmokers — With SG Lewis DJ set, Notd, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69 and up; AX.

Sunday: Jelly Roll — With Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, Josh Adam Meyers, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.95 and up; AX.

Sunday: Dance Gavin Dance — With SiM, Rain City Drive, Within Destruction, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$85; AX.

Monday: Gregory Alan Isakov — With Jeremiah Fraites, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.

Monday: Bruno Major — With Lindsey Lomis, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29; AX.

Tuesday: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Total Chaos — With Acidez, Pitch Invasion, Over Time, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.50; AX.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Dierks Bentley — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $60 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Playboi Carti — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Sept. 7: Janelle Monáe — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $51 and up; AX.

Sept. 7: Maisie Peters — With Grace Enger, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$34.50; AX.

Sept. 7: Noah Cyrus — With Anna Bates, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30-$60; AX.

Sept. 7: Caitlyn Smith — With Brandon Ratcliff, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

Sept. 7: Bay Ledges — With Mishegas, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $40-$70; coloradostatefair.com/events.

Friday-Sunday: Jurassic World Tour Live — 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices; TM.

Friday-Oct. 8: "A Little Night Music" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Saturday: Ben's Miller's Stand-Up Science — 7 p.m., The Lodge at Woods Boss, 675 22nd St., Denver, $12; tinyurl.com/m36d6vxa.

Tuesday-Sept. 17: "Beetlejuice" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Saturday: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Saturday: "Jeremiah" — Benchmark Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

ART

Through Sept. 9: "Best of Colorado" Art Show — Depot Art Gallery 2069 Powers Ave., Littleton; depotartgallery.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Oh, Honey! The World of Encaustic Art" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker; parkerarts.org.

Through Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: "Bright Nights" — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $25, $15 for ages 3-12. Tickets: fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Feb. 11: "Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey / Brian Adams" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Jazz Aspen Snowmass — With Foo Fighters, Billy Idol and more, Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org.

Friday-Sunday: Four Corners Folk Festival — With Peter Rowan, Chatham County Line and more, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.

Friday-Sunday: Caveman Music Festival — With music, camping, hiking and fishing, Weston; cavemanmusicfestival.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival — Longest running art festival in Summit County, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]