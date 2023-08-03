AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Ween — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

Friday: The Front Bottoms — With Say Anything, Kevin Devine, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44 and up; AX.

Friday: Lukas Nelson & POTR — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Friday: Do Cool Sh!t with Your Friends — With Aaron Bordas, Amadrama, Backlash, Bish Plz, Chocolate Drop, Jvckpot & more, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$20; AX.

Friday-Sunday: Pretty Lights — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, go online for prices; AX.

Saturday: Boygenius — With Illuminati Hotties, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

Saturday: Nanna — With Indigo Sparke, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $36; AX.

Saturday: The Pamlico Sound — With Thunderboogie, Wild Love Tigress, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$20; AX.

Saturday: Bicep — With Hammer, Madam X, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Peso Pluma — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $91.50 and up; AX.

Sunday: Joe Bonamassa — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50 and up; AX.

Sunday: Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh & Melissa Carper — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Sunday: Jorma Kaukonen — With Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$40; AX.

Monday: Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top — With Uncle Kracker, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35 and up; AX.

Monday: Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule — With Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Hippie Sabotage — With Izzy Bizu, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Ghost — With Amon Amarth, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.50-$149.50; AX.

Tuesday: The Australian Pink Floyd — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39 and up; AX.

Tuesday: James McMurtry — With BettySoo, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$39.50; AX.

Wednesday: Maggie Rogers — With Alvvays, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Satsang — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

Aug. 10: The Marshall Tucker Band — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; TM.

Aug. 10: Parker McCollum — With William Beckmann Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75 and up; AX.

Aug. 10: Pecos & the Rooftops — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $23.25; AX.

Aug. 10: Fayuca & P-Nuckle — With Ghost.Wav, Luna Shade, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.

Aug. 10: River Mann — With Wyatt Espalin and Ramaya Soskin, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

STAGE

Thursday-Aug. 20: "My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy" — Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 W. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $45-$65; mysonthewaiter.com.

Friday: "Living the Lush Live" — Presented by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, $28-$40; arvadacenter.org.

Saturday: The Dollop Live — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35 and up; AX.

Monday: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $49.50-$69.50; AX.

Through Aug. 13: "Cirque Du Soleil - Kooza" — Ball Arena, Denver, $54 and up; TM.

Through Aug. 13: "Reptile Logic: A Corporate Dismemberment" — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $30; vintagetheatre.org.

ART

Tuesday-Sept. 9: "Best of Colorado" Art Show — Depot Art Gallery 2069 Powers Ave., Littleton; depotartgallery.org.

Through Aug. 19: "Once Lost Now Found: One Drop of Blood Between Us" — Paintings by Michael Dixon and ArtLab Interns, PlatteForum Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver; tinyurl.com/mud9ce7n.

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Aug. 30: Summer Artist in Residence - Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Oh, Honey! The World of Encaustic Art" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker; parkerarts.org.

Through Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: "Bright Nights" — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $25, $15 for ages 3-12. Tickets: fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Feb. 11: "Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey / Brian Adams" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Thursday-Saturday: Mountain Art Festival — Nationally ranked art festival, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Plein Air Arts Festival — Artwork of the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Saturday-Sunday: Fort Collins Art Festival — Visual fine art, handcrafted good and live music, Linden Street, Fort Collins; coloradoevents.org/fortcollinsartfestival.

Saturday-Sunday: Bluegrass & Beer Festival — String bands and craft beers, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

Aug. 10-12: Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival — Three days of music, yoga, Rancho Del Rio, Bond; beanstalkfestival.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]