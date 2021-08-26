AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Casey Donahew — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $25; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Friday: Happy Together — With the Turtles, Association, Buckinghams, Classic IV, Vogues and Cowsills, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Saturday: Atmosphere & Cypress Hill — With Z-Trip, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.80 and up; AX.
Saturday: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Dustin Lynch — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $35; colorado statefair.com/events.
Saturday: Moon Taxi — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$35; AX.
Sunday: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Diamond Rio — 5 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $25; colorado statefair.com/events.
Tuesday: Old Crow Medicine Show & Dwight Yoakam — With Molly Tuttle, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Wiz Khalifa x Method Man & Redman x Busta Rhymes — With Juicy J, Collie Buddz, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $66.50 and up; AX.
Sept. 2: George Thorogood & the Destroyers — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $30-$40; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Sept. 2: Alan Parsons Project — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Sept. 2: Meadow Mountain — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Sept. 3: Jon Pardi — 5:30 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $35-$55; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Sept. 3: Dom Dolla — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $20-$75; AX.
Sept. 3-5: Little Big Town — Nightfall — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34 and up; TM.
Sept. 4: DaBaby — With Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Prof. Clever, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.95 and up; AX.
Sept. 4: Nelly — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $25-$45; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Sept. 4: PROF — 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Big Jay Oakerson — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, Denver, $25-$30; CW.
Friday-Saturday: Anthony Rodia — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $35; CW.
Saturday: Colorado Stars of Magic — 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holiday Theatre, Denver, $36. Tickets required: colorado starsofmagic.com.
ART
Through Saturday: “Threads: Migration Connects Us All” — Exhibition reflecting the multiverse notion of hope and the resilient narratives of the immigrant identity, BRDG Project in Historic Zan Building, 1553 Platte St., Unit 100, Denver; platteforum.org.
Through Sept. 4: Robin Hextrum: “Reimagining the Sublime” Solos Exhibition — Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware St., Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanic gardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
FESTIVALS
Sunday: Affordable Arts Festival — More than 160 artists, Littleton; affordablearts festival.com.
Sept. 4-5: Cherry Creek Arts Festival — Denver; cherrycreekartsfestival.org/30th.
Sept. 4-5: SummerFest — With more than 100 artists from all over the country, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM