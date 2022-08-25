AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: “1964” the Tribute — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$55; AX.
Friday: Sean Kingston — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$65.95; AX.
Friday: Amanda Miguel & Ana Victoria — 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Friday-Saturday: My Morning Jacket — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$85; AX.
Saturday: Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin & Bush — 5:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $40-$129.95; AX.
Saturday: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Walker Hayes — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, go online for prices; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Saturday: Lou Gramm — With Berlin, 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, go online for prices; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Saturday: Kayzo — With Netsky, Emo Nite, HOL!, Sweettooth, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $24.95-$69; AX.
Sunday: Atmosphere — With Lupe Fiasco, The Far Side, DJ Abilities, SA-Rock, Sol Messiah, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$75; AX.
Sunday: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Eddie Montgomery — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, go online for prices; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Monday: Sammy Hagar & the Circle — With George Thorogood & the Destroyer, The Rick Lewis Project, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35-$199.95; AX.
Wednesday: Zedd — With Matoma, Audien, Disco Lines, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Oak Ridge Boys — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $27 and up; TM.
Wednesday-Sept. 1: Jack Johnson — With Ziggy Marley, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $39.50-$91.50; AX.
Sept. 1: T.I. — 5:30 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, go online for prices; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Sept. 1: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95-$199.95; AX.
Sept. 1: Vista Kicks — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Sept. 1: Disco Lines — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
STAGE
Wednesday: “Don’t Kid Me” — Comedy, discussion and drinks in a post-Roe world, 5 p.m., Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $60-$120; CW.
Wednesday-Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
Through Sept. 4: “The Rocky Horror Show” — Presented by Phamaly Theatre Co., Su Teatro Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, $30; phamaly.org.
Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
ART
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Handmade in Colorado Expo — Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Estes Park; handmadeincolorado.com.
Sunday: Affordable Arts Festival — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, $12. Tickets: affordableartsfestival.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM