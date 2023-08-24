AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: AngelMaker — With Vulvodynia, Falsifier, Carcosa, A Wake in Providence, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Thursday: “1964” the Tribute — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $48 and up; AX.

Thursday: Sullivan King — With Kliptic, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $28.50-$32; AX.

Friday: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Ian Munsick — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $28; coloradostatefair.com/events.

Friday: Kansas — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $44; TM.

Friday: Pick & Howl — With Tonewood Stringband, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.

Friday: Gavin DeGraw — With Brandon Ratcliff, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.

Friday: Thee Sacred Souls — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Friday Ziggy Alberts — With Kim Churchill, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $27.50-$32.50; AX.

Friday-Saturday: My Morning Jacket — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $57 and up; AX.

Saturday: Mudvayne — With Coal Chamber GWAR, Nonpoint, Butcher Babies, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $30 and up; AX.

Saturday: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Chase Rice — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $40; coloradostatefair.com/events.

Saturday: Chlöe — With DJ Rosegold, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$79.50; AX.

Sunday: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Sawyer Brown — 5 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $28; coloradostatefair.com/events.

Sunday: Vance Joy — With Dan Sultan, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Sunday: Kamelot — With Battle Beast and Xandria, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.

Sunday: Tessa Violet — With Frances Forever, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.95; AX.

Monday: Weezer — With Spoon, White Reaper, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $30 and up; AX.

Monday-Tuesday: Duran Duran — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.

Tuesday: Poppy & Pvris — With Tommy Genesis, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.50; AX.

Tuesday: Moneybagg Yo — With Luh Tyler, TYB Fatt, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AX.

Tuesday: LL Cool J — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $28 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Ocean Alley — With Juice, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50; AX.

Wednesday: Goo Goo Dolls — With O.A.R., 6:45 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $32 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Young the Giant with Milky Chance — With Talk, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $76 and up; AX.

Aug. 31: Jodeci — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; AX.

Aug. 31: Tab Benoit — With The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr., 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $27.50-$37.50; AX.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: REZZ — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $47 and up; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: Colorado Native: A Native Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., MCA Denver at The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, $5-$20; tinyurl.com/3zf7y3ks.

Friday-Sunday: “As you Like it” — DeKoevend Park at Goodson Rec Center, 6315 S. University Blvd., Centennial; shakesinthewild.com.

Saturday: The Bald & The Beautiful: A Live Podcast Recording — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Wednesday: The State: Breakin’ Hearts & Dippin’ Balls Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $69 and up; TM.

Aug. 31: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $40-$70; coloradostatefair.com/events.

Through Sunday: “Jagged Little Pill” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Sept. 2: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Sept. 2: “Jeremiah” — Benchmark Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

ART

Through Sunday: “The World is Changing” — Exhibit about the 1893 World’s Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Wednesday: Summer Artist in Residence — Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Sept. 9: “Best of Colorado” Art Show — Depot Art Gallery 2069 Powers Ave., Littleton; depotartgallery.org.

Through Sept. 10: “Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: “Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: “Oh, Honey! The World of Encaustic Art” — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker; parkerarts.org.

Through Sept. 22: “Locus of Control” — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: “Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion” — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: “Vistas in Color” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: “Bright Nights” — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $25, $15 for ages 3-12. Tickets: fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: “Early Works” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: “Indigo” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: “More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: “The World In Denver” Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Feb. 11: “Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey / Brian Adams” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through April 1: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: “Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders” — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Vortex Outdoor Festival Experience — Hosted by Meow Wolf with music, interactive art and more, The JunkYard, Denver, $59 and up; vortex.meowwolf.com.

Saturday: Shine Music Festival — Uniting people of all abilities and backgrounds in a transformative live music experience, Denver; shinemusicfestival.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market — Food, music, art activities and demonstrations, Denver; asld.org/summer-art-market-current.

Sunday: Affordable Arts Festival — Artwork at $150 or less, Littleton; affordablearts festival.com.

Wednesday: Summer Fest 2.0 — Featuring Snakoz, Todd Banks, Pash, Chas, Zimmy, Owen, Spendo, Bruins, Jen, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18.50-$22.50; AX.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]