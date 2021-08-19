AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: “1964” The Tribute — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
Saturday: Zapp, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Rose Royce — With MC Magic, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Amanda Perez, Tierra, Malo, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $37.50-$79.50; AX.
Tuesday: Mt. Joy — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35.50-$75; AX.
Wednesday: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
Aug. 27: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Casey Donahew — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $25; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Aug. 27: Happy Together — With the Turtles, Association, Buckinghams, Classic IV, Vogues and Cowsills, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Aug. 28: Atmosphere & Cypress Hill — With Z-Trip, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.80 and up; AX.
Aug. 28: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Dustin Lynch — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $35; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Aug. 28: Moon Taxi — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$35; AX.
Aug. 29: PRCA Ram Rodeo with Diamond Rio — 5 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $25; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Aug. 31: Old Crow Medicine Show & Dwight Yoakam — With Molly Tuttle, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.50 and up; AX.
Sept. 1: Wiz Khalifa x Method Man & Redman x Busta Rhymes — With Juicy J, Collie Buddz, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $66.50 and up; AX.
STAGE
Sunday: WWE Supershow — 5 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $20 and up. Tickets required: TM.
Aug. 28: Colorado Stars of Magic — 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holiday Theatre, Denver, $36. Tickets required: coloradostarsofmagic.com.
ART
Through Sunday: “Each/Other” Exhibition — Works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sunday: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sunday: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sunday: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sunday: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind.
Through Aug. 28: “Threads: Migration Connects Us All” — Exhibition reflecting the multiverse notion of hope and the resilient narratives of the immigrant identity, BRDG Project in Historic Zan Building, 1553 Platte St., Unit 100, Denver; platteforum.org.
Through Sept. 4: Robin Hextrum: “Reimagining the Sublime” Solos Exhibition — Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware St., Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
FESTIVALS
Aug. 29: Affordable Arts Festival — More than 160 artists, Littleton; affordableartsfestival.com.
