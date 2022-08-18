AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: The Weeknd — 6:30 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

Thursday: Goose — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$75; AX.

Thursday: Mt. Joy — With Wilderado, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$75; AX.

Friday: A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups — With The Maine, Girlfriends, 3:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $9.33-$89.50; AX.

Friday: Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Reggae on the Rocks — 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.75 and up; AX.

Sunday: Swedish House Mafia — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $25 and up; TM.

Sunday: She Wants Revenge — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.

Monday: Steve Miller Band — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99.95; AX.

Monday: The Driver Era — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$89; AX.

Monday: Franz Ferdinand — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $40-$80; AX.

Monday: At the Gates — With Municipal Waste, Enforced, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — With Caroline Rose, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$89.50; AX.

Aug. 25: “1964” the Tribute — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$55; AX.

STAGE

Monday-Wednesday: “Say My Name” — Presented by Insight Colab Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $20-$30; insightcolab.org.

Through Sept. 4: “The Rocky Horror Show” — Presented by Phamaly Theatre Co., Su Teatro Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, $30; phamaly.org.

Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.

ART

Monday-Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.

Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.

FESTIVALS

Saturday: Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival — Featuring NOFX with others, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35-$99; axs.com.

Saturday: Country at the Park — A day of country music, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/featured-events.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM