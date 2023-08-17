AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Carin Leon — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Thursday: Flogging Molly — With The Bronx & Vandoliers, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$79.50; AX.

Thursday: ZOSO — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Thursday: Coco Jones — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50-$66.50; AX.

Thursday: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band — With Antonio Lopez Band, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Thursday-Friday: Mt. Joy — With Flipturn, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.

Friday: Sam Smith — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $30 and up; TM.

Friday: Dogstar — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $30-$35; AX.

Friday: Dead on a Sunday — With Haunt Me, Hex Cassette, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15.50-$19.50; AX.

Saturday: Reggae on the Rocks — 1 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.

Saturday: Ed Sheeran — With Khalid & Cat Burns, 6 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Saturday: Thomas Rhett — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Saturday: Dominic Fike — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $55; AX.

Saturday: Blanke — With Nikademis, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$25; AX.

Sunday: Santa Fe Klan — With Snow Tha Product, Tornillo, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $90 and up; AX.

Sunday: Southall — With Wight Lighters, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.

Monday: Extreme — With Living Colour, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.50; AX.

Monday-Tuesday: Cigarettes After Sex — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Vision Video — With Urban Heat, Redwing Blackbird, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Nathaniel Rateliff — With Waxahatchee, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Pantera — 7 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $41 and up; TM.

Wednesday: W.I.T.C.H. — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $24.50; AX.

Wednesday: King Kaleidoscope — With Tyson Motsenbocker, Paul Whitacre, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50; AX.

Aug. 24: AngelMaker — With Vulvodynia, Falsifier, Carcosa, A Wake in Providence, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Aug. 24: "1964" the Tribute — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $48 and up; AX.

Aug. 24: Sullivan King — With Kliptic, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $28.50-$32; AX.

STAGE

Thursday-Friday: Craig Ferguson — 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $39.50-$49.50; AX.

Thursday-Sept. 2: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Sunday, Aug. 25-27: "As you Like it" — Dekoevend Park at Goodson Rec Center, 6315 S. University Blvd., Centennial; shakesinthewild.com.

Aug. 24: Colorado Native: A Native Comedy Showcase — 7 p.m., MCA Denver at The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, $5-$20; tinyurl.com/3zf7y3ks.

Through Aug. 27: "Jagged Little Pill" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Sept. 2: "Jeremiah" — Benchmark Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

ART

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Aug. 30: Summer Artist in Residence - Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Sept. 9: "Best of Colorado" Art Show — Depot Art Gallery 2069 Powers Ave., Littleton; depotartgallery.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Oh, Honey! The World of Encaustic Art" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker; parkerarts.org.

Through Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: "Bright Nights" — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $25, $15 for ages 3-12. Tickets: fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Feb. 11: "Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey / Brian Adams" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Saturday: Mountain Town Music Series — Live music and family entertainment, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.

Saturday: Country at the Park — A day of country music, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/countryatthepark.

Aug. 24-26: Endless Fest — A psychedelic art and music festival, Fort Collins; endlessfest.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]