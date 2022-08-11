AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Loving — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $16-$18; AX.
Friday: Thomas Rhett — With Parker McCollum and Conner Smith, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50-$170; AX.
Friday: The Decemberists — With Brigid Mae Power, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $42-$99.95; AX.
Saturday: Slightly Stoopid — With Pepper, Common Kings, Fortunate Youth, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.
Saturday: Asleep at the Wheel — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $27.50-$39.50; AX.
Saturday: Incantation & Goatwhore — With Bewitcher, Caveman’s Cult, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.50; AX.
Sunday: Said the Sky — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95 and up; AX.
Monday: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Monday: Three Days Grace — With Wage War, Zero 9:36, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40.50-$86; AX.
Tuesday: Michael “Mikee T” Patrick Tiernan — Featuring members of The Motet, DPO and more, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Wednesday: Mt. Joy — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59-$84.50; AX.
Wednesday: Cuco — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35.75-$79.99; AX.
Wednesday: Moogie Funke — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Aug. 18: The Weeknd — 6:30 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Aug. 18: Goose — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$75; AX.
Aug. 18: Mt. Joy — With Wilderado, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$75; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: Comedy Explosion — With DC Young Fly, Michael Blackson, Gary Owen, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59-$229; AX.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Michelle Wolf — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $42; CW.
Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
ART
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
Friday-Aug. 21: International Festival of Arts — Breckenridge; gobreck.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Plein Air Arts Festival — Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.
Saturday and Aug. 20: Mountain Town Music Series — Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.
