AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: The Marshall Tucker Band — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; TM.

Thursday: Parker McCollum — With William Beckmann Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75 and up; AX.

Thursday: Pecos & the Rooftops — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $23.25; AX.

Thursday: Fayuca & P-Nuckle — With Ghost.Wav, Luna Shade, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.

Thursday: River Mann — With Wyatt Espalin and Ramaya Soskin, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday: Jon Pardi — With Larry Fleet, Randall King, DJ HighMax, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Friday: The Drums — With Cold Hart, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $26; AX.

Friday: Tower of Power — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $51 and up; TM.

Friday: BoDeans — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$32.50; AX.

Friday: Cordovas — With Jane & Matthews, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday: Spag Heddy — With Soltan, Dr Ushuu, Grail Sounds, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $10 and up; AX.

Saturday: Lost 80's Live — With Wang Chung, Missing Persons, General Public, Naked Eyes, Animotion, Musical Youth, Stacey Q, Kon Kan, Bow Wow Wow, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $39 and up; AX.

Saturday: JVKE — With Hariz, Maisy Kay, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $31 and up; AX.

Saturday: NF — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Saturday: The Potato Pirates — With Axeslasher, Pitch Invasion, Eyes of Salt, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.50; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Slightly Stoopid — 6 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.

Monday: The Strokes — With Weyes Blood, Superfan, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.

Tuesday: Wyatt Flores — With Evan Honer, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Beck & Phoenix — With Japanese Breakfast, Sir Chloe, 5:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Foreigner — 7 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Wednesday: Weyes Blood — With Sarah Kinsley, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30-$35; AX.

Aug. 17: Carin Leon — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Aug. 17: Flogging Molly — With The Bronx & Vandoliers, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$79.50; AX.

Aug. 17: ZOSO — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Aug. 17: Coco Jones — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50-$66.50; AX.

Aug. 17: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Aug. 17-18: Mt. Joy — With Flipturn, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.

STAGE

Friday-Sept. 2: "Jeremiah" — Benchmark Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Saturday: "Please Don't Destroy" Live — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

Tuesday: The Juno Show — Starring Juno Birch, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $40-$75; AX.

Wednesday-Aug. 27: "Jagged Little Pill" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Aug. 17-18: Craig Ferguson — 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $39.50-$49.50; AX.

Aug. 17-Sept. 2: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Sunday: "Cirque Du Soleil - Kooza" — Ball Arena, Denver, $54 and up; TM.

Through Sunday: "Reptile Logic: A Corporate Dismemberment" — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $30; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Aug. 20: "My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy" — Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 W. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $45-$65; mysonthewaiter.com.

ART

Through Aug. 19: "Once Lost Now Found: One Drop of Blood Between Us" — Paintings by Michael Dixon and ArtLab Interns, PlatteForum Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver; tinyurl.com/mud9ce7n.

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Aug. 30: Summer Artist in Residence - Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Sept. 9: "Best of Colorado" Art Show — Depot Art Gallery 2069 Powers Ave., Littleton; depotartgallery.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Oh, Honey! The World of Encaustic Art" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker; parkerarts.org.

Through Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: "Bright Nights" — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $25, $15 for ages 3-12. Tickets: fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Feb. 11: "Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey / Brian Adams" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Thursday-Saturday: Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival — Three days of music, yoga, Rancho Del Rio, Bond; beanstalkfestival.com.

Friday-Sunday: Sculpture in the Park — Largest outdoor juried show in the country, Benson Sculpture Garden, Loveland; sculptureinthepark.org.

Friday-Sunday: Telluride Jazz Festival — Featuring Gregory Porter, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Tower of Power and more, Telluride; telluridejazz.org.

Friday-Sunday: Rocky Mountain Folks Festival — Bringing together world-class songwriters of all genres for three days of music, camping, and inspiration, Lyons; bluegrass.com/folks.

Friday-Aug. 20: International Festival of Arts — Music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment, Breckenridge; breckcreate.org/bifa.

