Olivia Rodrigo plays “Traitor” at the American Music Awards in November in Los Angeles. She’ll perform at Mission Ballroom in Denver next week.

 Invision

AX: axs.com

CW: comedyworks.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Friday: Boogie T — With SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie T.rio, Khiva, Bawldy, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.99-$69; AX.

Friday: The Knocks — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$27; AX.

Friday: The Disco Biscuits — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $27.50-$38.95; AX.

Friday: Sicard Hollow — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$22; AX.

Friday: Sidepiece — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$85; AX.

Saturday: Tom Odell — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Saturday: Tripp St. — With kLL sMTH, Templo, Maxfield, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.

Sunday: Chelsea Cutter — With Adam Melchor, Rosie, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32-$75; AX.

Monday-Tuesday: Olivia Rodrigo — With Gracie Abrams, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$90; AX.

Tuesday: The Maine — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50; AX.

Tuesday: 2Cellos — 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $49.95 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Enter Shikari — With Wargasm, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Wednesday: KennyHoopla — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Wednesday: The Story So Far — With Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, Microwave, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.

Wednesday: Teddy Swims — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.

Wednesday: Charley Crocket with Vince Neil Emerson — With Jukebox Charley, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Wednesday: Steve Gunn — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$22.50; AX.

April 14: Gorgon City — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$69; AX.

April 14: Tate McRae — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26-$30; AX.

STAGE

Thursday-Sunday: Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey and Friends” — Denver Coliseum, Denver, $20-$65; AX

Saturday: Mrs. Colorado Pageant — 6 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $55 and up; AX.

Saturday: “American in Paris” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $20 and up. Tickets: balletariel.org.

Saturday: Chris Distfano — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75 and up; TM.

Wednesday-April 16: Chelcie Lynn — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and April 14, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. April 15-16, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $35-$85; CW.

April 14: Tig Notaro — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

ART

Through May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.

Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.

Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.

Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.

Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” Exhibit — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

