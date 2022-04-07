AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Boogie T — With SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie T.rio, Khiva, Bawldy, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.99-$69; AX.
Friday: The Knocks — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$27; AX.
Friday: The Disco Biscuits — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $27.50-$38.95; AX.
Friday: Sicard Hollow — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$22; AX.
Friday: Sidepiece — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$85; AX.
Saturday: Tom Odell — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Tripp St. — With kLL sMTH, Templo, Maxfield, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Sunday: Chelsea Cutter — With Adam Melchor, Rosie, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32-$75; AX.
Monday-Tuesday: Olivia Rodrigo — With Gracie Abrams, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$90; AX.
Tuesday: The Maine — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50; AX.
Tuesday: 2Cellos — 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $49.95 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Enter Shikari — With Wargasm, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Wednesday: KennyHoopla — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Wednesday: The Story So Far — With Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, Microwave, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.
Wednesday: Teddy Swims — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.
Wednesday: Charley Crocket with Vince Neil Emerson — With Jukebox Charley, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Wednesday: Steve Gunn — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$22.50; AX.
April 14: Gorgon City — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$69; AX.
April 14: Tate McRae — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26-$30; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Sunday: Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey and Friends” — Denver Coliseum, Denver, $20-$65; AX
Saturday: Mrs. Colorado Pageant — 6 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $55 and up; AX.
Saturday: “American in Paris” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $20 and up. Tickets: balletariel.org.
Saturday: Chris Distfano — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75 and up; TM.
Wednesday-April 16: Chelcie Lynn — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and April 14, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. April 15-16, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $35-$85; CW.
April 14: Tig Notaro — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
ART
Through May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” Exhibit — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM