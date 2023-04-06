AX: axs.com

DA: denverartmuseum.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Mersiv — With Daily Bread, Tripp St., Sippy, Astrolizard, Smoakland, Honeycomb, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.95; AX.

Thursday: ZOSO - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.

Thursday: Rainbow Full of Sound — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$17.50; AX.

Thursday: Colony House — With Little Image, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.

Friday: Tchami — With Disco Lines, Noizu, Capozzi, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$89.95; AX.

Friday: Mersiv — With Mr. Carmack, Pushloop b2b Distinct Motive, Huxley Anne, Keota, Labyrinth, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$79; AX.

Friday: Rauw Alejandro — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Friday: Gladys Knight — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $48 and up; TM.

Friday: The War and Treaty — With Kat & Alex, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23; AX.

Friday: Scary Pockets with David Ryan Harris — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Saturday: Boogie T — With Manic Focus, Boogie T. Rio, The Widdler, Inegrate, Austeria, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$69; AX.

Saturday: Vintage Culture — With Kerri Chandler, Doozie, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.95-$75; AX.

Saturday: Big Richard with AJ Lee & Blue Summit — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

Saturday: Michigander — With Abby Holliday, South of France, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Saturday: Nia Archives — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.95-$27; AX.

Saturday: Mac Ayres — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.50; AX.

Tuesday: Snail Mail — With Water from Your Eyes, Dazy, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$29.50; AX.

Wednesday: Yeat — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Theo Katzman — With Benjamin Jaffe, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; AX.

April 13: Joanne Shaw Taylor — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

April 13: 100 gecs — With Machine Girl, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40-$125; AX.

April 13: Damien Jurado — With Hannah Frances, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $39; AX.

April 13: Dogs in a Pile — With Mr. Mota, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $11-$13; AX.

April 13-14: Subtronics — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.50 and up; AX.

STAGE

Thursday-April 29: "Eden Prairie, 1971" — Presented by Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado, Grace Gamm Theatre, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $25-$51; thedairy.org.

Friday-May 14: "The Inheritance, Parts 1 and 2" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Saturday: "Firebird" — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 2 and 7 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre at the JCC, Mizel Arts and Cultural Center, Denver, $20-$30; balletariel.org.

Saturday: Noel Miller — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$49.50; TM.

Through Sunday: The Heavyweights Present - "Three Man - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $38 and up; denvercenter.org.

Through April 15: "Amerikin" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Through April 23: "Tick, Tick...Boom!" — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through April 23: "I Hate Hamlet" — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $44-$56; minersalley.com.

Through May 7: "The Color Purple" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.

ART

Saturday-May 21: "delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining" — Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grand St., Denver; asld.org/delectable-2023.

Through April 16: Works by Candance Shepard and Jason McKinsey — Edge Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; edgeart.org.

Through April 21: "Sustainable Mosaics" — Lakewood Arts Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.

Through April 30: "Israel Impressions: The Photography of Paul Margolis" — Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; jccdenver.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices: botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices: botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

April 13-16: Women+Film Festival — Documentaries, narratives and short films celebrating the best in women-centric programming, Denver; denverfilm.org/women-plus-film-festival.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE