AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope — With Rising Appalachia, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.95-$89.95; AX.
Thursday: St. Paul & the Broken Bones — With Danielle Ponder, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $37.50-$75; AX.
Thursday: MONO — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18.50; AX.
Friday: Big Thief — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$39; AX.
Friday: 1788-L — With X&G, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $9.99-$25; AX.
Saturday: Sublime with Rome — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$69; AX.
Saturday: Garry Allan — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40-$100; AX.
Saturday: Slothrust — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Saturday: Rude Service Label Showcase — Featuring Bear Grillz with Digital Skies, High Zombie, Perry Wayne, Point.Blank, Stryer, Top Brahman, Vastive, VLCN, Wayve, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $10; AX.
Saturday: The English Beat — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.
Sunday: Tech N9ne — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40 AND UP; AX.
Monday: Beach Bunny — With Wednesday, Ky Voss, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27-$85; AX.
Tuesday: Interpol — With Matthew Dear, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.50-$75; AX.
Tuesday: The Menzingers — With Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29; AX.
Wednesday: Behemoth & Arch Enemy — With Napalm Death, Unto Others, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $50; AX.
Wednesday: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 5/4 — With Waxahatchee, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $47-$99; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Paula Poundstone — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37 and up; TM.
Saturday: Shakespeare in the Parking Lot — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” noon, Thornton Arts & Culture Center, 9451 Dorothy Blvd, Thornton; denvercenter.org/for-educators/shakespeare-in-the-parking-lot.
Wednesday: Elizabeth Gilbert — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40 and up; TM.
Through May 19: “Stick Fly” — Black Box Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, $45 and up; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 22: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through June 5: “Blue Ridge” — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $17 and up; minersalley.com.
ART
Saturday-Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Sunday-Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denver artmuseum.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM