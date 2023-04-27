AX: axs.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Gorgon City — With DJ Seinfeld, Franky Wah, Korolova, Yulia Niko, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.95; AX.

Thursday: Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison — With Isabel Pless, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Thursday: MK with Hugo Francisco B2B Levyl, Ski Patrol, Hammer Hype — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Thursday: On the Dot — With Two Pump Chump, The Galentines, Short on Time, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Thursday-Friday: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AX.

Friday: Sublime with Rome — With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Friday: John Butler — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $38 and up; TM.

Friday: Whitechapel — With Archspire, Enthoes, Signs of the Swarm, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.

Friday: Vampa — With Sami G, Rsenik, Planet Bloop, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

Friday: Ron Pope — With Lydia Luce, Caleb Hearn, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29; AX.

Friday: Snakehips — With Veggi, Levi Double U, Siss, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$69.95; AX.

Saturday: Skrillex — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

Saturday: Avatar — With Veil of Maya, Orbit Culture, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Saturday: Mo Lowda &the Humble — With Illiterate Light, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Saturday: Brooks Nielsen — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$28; AX.

Sunday: Trevor Hall & the Great In-Between — With The California Honeydrops, Bay Ledges, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.50-$99.50; AX.

Sunday: Cities Summit of Americas Closing Concert - Bomba Estéreo and Gabito Ballesteros — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59 and up; AX.

Sunday: Ruby Waters — With Chandra DeSantis, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Sunday: The New Pornographers — With Wild Pink, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35.95; AX.

Tuesday: Hippo Campus — With Gus Dapperton, Charly Bliss, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Ruston Kelly — With Briscoe, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.95; AX.

Wednesday: The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die — With Worlds Greatest Dad & Dreamwell, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Wednesday-May 4: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — With Angel Olson, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

May 4: Godsmack — With I Prevail, Bad Omens, Fame on Fire, 5:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $40 and up; AX.

May 4: 49 Winchester — With The Weathered Souls, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

May 4: Molchat Doma — With Nuovo Testamento, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27 and up; AX.

May 4: Gusted — With Kandyshop, Donny J, Planet Bloop, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: David Sedaris — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.

Thursday-May 13: "Elizabeth Rex" — Presented by 11 Minutes Theater Co., The People's Building, Aurora, $10-$25; 11minutestheatre.com.

Saturday: Tom Papa — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$49.50; TM.

Saturday-Sunday: "Firebird" — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20-$30; balletariel.org.

Sunday: 85 South Show Live — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $65 and up; axs.com.

Tuesday: Billy Porter — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Wednesday-May 14: "The Sandman" — With Gasoline Lollipops, Wonderbound, 3824 Dahlia St., Denver, go online for prices: wonderbound.com.

May 4: "Space Conflicts: May the Farce be With You" — Presented by Audacious Theatre, 8 p.m., Left Hand Brewing Co., Denver, go online for prices; audacioustheatre.com.

May 4-5: "Music of Flight: The Falcon" — 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Studio Loft, Denver, $32; coloradochamberplayers.org.

Through May 7: "The Color Purple" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through May 13: "A Great Wilderness" — Benchmark's Home Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Through May 14: "The Inheritance, Parts 1 and 2" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38 vintagetheatre.org.

Through June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Friday-June 6: "To Dusk" Kenzie Sitterud— Featuring ArtLab, PlatteForum Annex Gallery on the Taxi Campus, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver. Gallery hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays or by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Saturday-Sunday: EBCA 2023 Spring Studio Tour — With 50 artists in 27 locations throughout East Boulder County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Old Town Marketplace, 332 Main St., Longmont; ebcacolorado.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 21: "delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining" — Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grand St., Denver; asld.org/delectable-2023.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through July 30: "From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art from the Sol Rabin Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Thursday-Sunday: Local Lab New Play Festival — Fully staged concert readings, workshops and more, Boulder; localtheaterco.org.

Saturday-Sunday: Bluebird Music Festival — With Ben Harper, Shovels & Rope, Haley Heyndericks and more, Macky Auditorium, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

