AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Subtronics — With Rusko, Yehti, G-Space b2b Tiedye Ky, Zingara b2b Austeria, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.99-$69; AX.
Friday: Don Broco — 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Friday: Typhoon — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.75; AX.
Friday: Waxahatchee — With Madi Diaz, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$75; AX.
Saturday: Lotus — With Cut Copy and STRFKR, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.75 and up; AX.
Saturday: G Jones — With Mr. Carmack, Shades, Redrum, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$69; AX.
Sunday: Dom Dolla — 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29-$69; AX.
Sunday: The Dip — With Kiltro, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Sunday: PUP — With Sheer Mag, Pink Shift, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50; AX.
Monday: Turnstile — With Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult & Ekulu, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.
Monday: PUP — With Sheer Mag, Pinkshift, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $28.50-$32.50; AX.
Monday: Yumi Zouma — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17.50-$20; AX.
Tuesday: Hot Chip — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$85.75; AX.
Wednesday: Lorde — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $70-$130; AX.
Wednesday: Destroyer — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
April 28: Trevor Hall & Citizen Cope — With Rising Appalachia, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.95-$89.95; AX.
April 28: St. Paul & the Broken Bones — With Danielle Ponder, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $37.50-$75; AX.
April 28: MONO — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18.50; AX.
STAGE
Friday: John Crist — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Saturday: Shakespeare in the Parking Lot — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 2 p.m., Flatirons Crossing Mall, 1 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield; denvercenter.org/for-educators/shakespeare-in-the-parking-lot.
Saturday-Sunday: “American in Paris” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up. Tickets required: balletariel.org.
Sunday: Tyler Henry — The Hollywood Medium — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Through May 19: “Stick Fly” — Black Box Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, $45 and up; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 22: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through June 5: “Blue Ridge” — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $17 and up; minersalley.com.
ART
Friday-May 28: “Hothouse” — Works by Noelle Phares, Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; spacegallery.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” Exhibit — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
FESTIVALS
Saturday-Sunday: Bluebird Music Festival — Macky Auditorium, Boulder; bouldercolorado usa.com/events/annual-events.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM