AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: City Morgue — With Vein.FM, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50; AX.

Thursday: Maddy O'Neal — With Josh Teed, Kases, Subb Spaced, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

Friday: Sofi Tukker — With Gioli & Assia, Blu De Tiger, Bob's Dance Shop, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50 and up; AX.

Friday: Smash into Pieces — With Citizen Soldier, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Friday: Carcass — With Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich, Creeping Death, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $33 and up; AX.

Friday: Ice Cube — With Westside Boogie, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50 and up; AX.

Friday: Deathpact — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.95-$79.95; AX.

Friday: Kaivon — With Merci, DJ Feedbackcontrol, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Saturday: Gary Numan — With DJ Slave 1, 5:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Saturday: Sierra Ferrell with The Cactus Blossoms — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $27.50-$32.50; AX.

Saturday: Cursive Performing Domestica — With Neva Dinova, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Saturday: Lewis Capaldi — With Em Beihold, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$99.50; AX.

Sunday: Svdden Death — With Apashe, YMV3, Yakz b2b Prosecute, Hvdes, VanFleet, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Sunday: Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick — 7 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Sunday: Goth Babe — With Yoke Lore, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30.50 and up; AX.

Sunday: Sierra Ferrell — With The Cactus Blossoms, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50; AX.

Monday: Chaos & Carnage Tour with Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence — With Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, Slay Squad, 4:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $33.50; AX.

Monday: Ripe — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Tuesday: Goth Babe — With Cautious Clay, Yoke Lore, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Yaeji — With Jessy Lanza, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Caroline Rose — With Kairos Creature Club, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26; AX.

Wednesday: Peekaboo — With Rusko, Minnesota, NotLo, Mport, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42.50 and up; AX.

April 27: Gorgon City — With DJ Seinfeld, Franky Wah, Korolova, Yulia Niko, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.95; AX.

April 27: Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison — With Isabel Pless, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

April 27: MK with Hugo Francisco B2B Levyl, Ski Patrol — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

April 27: On the Dot — With Two Pump Chump, The Galentines, Short on Time, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

April 27-28: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: Avi Liberman — 7-9 p.m., The Elaine Wolf Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; jaamm22-23.eventive.org/welcome.

Thursday: Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballinger — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

Thursday: T.J. Miller — 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $39 and up; AX.

Friday: "Blind Visionaries" — Showcasing the works of visually impaired photographers through a multimedia concert and exhibition, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25 and up; lakewood.org/lccpresents.

Friday: Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Saturday: Meg Stalter, Patti Harrison, Sarah Sherman — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

April 27: David Sedaris — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.

April 27-May 13: "Elizabeth Rex" — Presented by 11 Minutes Theater Co., The People's Building, Aurora, $10-$25; 11minutestheatre.com.

Through April 29: "Eden Prairie, 1971" — Presented by Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado, Grace Gamm Theatre, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $25-$51; thedairy.org.

Through May 7: "The Color Purple" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through May 13: "A Great Wilderness" — Benchmark's Home Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Through May 14: "The Inheritance, Parts 1 and 2" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38 vintagetheatre.org.

Through June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Through April 30: "Israel Impressions: The Photography of Paul Margolis" — Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; jccdenver.org/events.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 21: "delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining" — Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grand St., Denver; asld.org/delectable-2023.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through July 30: "From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art from the Sol Rabin Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Bluegrass Meltdown — Bluegrass music, barn dance and more, Durango; durangomeltdown.com.

Saturday: Regenerate Festival — 2 p.m., Civic Center Park, Denver, $99.95 and up; AX.

April 27-30: Local Lab New Play Festival — Fully staged concert readings, workshops and more, Boulder; localtheaterco.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM