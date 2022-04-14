AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Gorgon City — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$69; AX.
Thursday: Tate McRae — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26-$30; AX.
Thursday: The Ballroom Thieves — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: NGHTMRE — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.99 and up; AX.
Friday: The Velveteers — With Dry Ice, Rose Variety, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.
Friday: Mogwai — 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30.75; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Opiuo — 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Saturday: Kevin Gates & Gucci Mane — With Young Nudy & Jackboy, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50 and up; AX.
Saturday: LSDREAM — With Meso, VEIL b2b NotLö, Lucid Vision, Comisar, 9 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $25-$49.40; AX.
Saturday: Bob Moses — With Amtrac, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.
Saturday: Hayes Carll — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75; AX.
Sunday: Los Tigres del Norte — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; AX.
Monday: Sleep — With Superwolves, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Tuesday: Ice Cube & Cypress Hill — With E-40, Too Short, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.95 an up; AX.
Tuesday: H.E.R. — With Marzz, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Lindsey Buckingham — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Pepper & Method Man & Redman — With PROF, Collie Buddz, DENM, The Underachivers, Keznamdi, 4:15 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$149.95; AX.
Wednesday: Conan Gray — With Bulow, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.50-$70; AX.
Wednesday: Parquet Courts — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.75-$75; AX.
April 21: Subtronics — With Rusko, Yehti, G-Space b2b Tiedye Ky, Zingara b2b Austeria, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.99-$69; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: Tig Notaro — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Friday: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Friday-May 22: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Friday-June 5: “Blue Ridge” — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $17 and up; minersalley.com.
Saturday: Shakespeare in the Parking Lot — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 2 p.m., Denver Public Library, Green Valley Ranch Branch, 4856 Andes Court, Denver; denvercenter.org/for-educators/shakespeare-in-the-parking-lot.
Sunday: John Mulaney — 3 and 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX
Sunday: Jad Abumrad — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75-$69.75; TM.
Through May 19: “Stick Fly” — Black Box Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, $45 and up; arvadacenter.org.
ART
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” Exhibit — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM