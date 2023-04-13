AX: axs.com

DA: denverartmuseum.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Friday: Enslaved & Insomnium — With Black Anvil, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28.50; AX.

Friday: Vieux Farka Touré — With JaRon Marshall, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Friday: Tennis — With Loving, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$79.95; AX.

Friday: Gipsy Kings — Featuring Tonino Baliardo, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; TM.

Friday: Boney James: Detour — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $39.50-$45; AX.

Friday: Bob Moses — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $35-$40; AX.

Friday: Audien — With Codeko, Danny Quest, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19-$79.95; AX.

Saturday: Bob Moses & Ben Böhmer — With Layla Benitez, CRi, Andy Immerman, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $99 and up; AX.

Saturday: The Wood Brothers — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.75-$75; AX.

Saturday: The Sound of Animals Fighting — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $33.50; AX.

Saturday: Kpop Night — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, go online for performers, $21; AX.

Saturday: Dr. Fresch — With Bijou, Corrupt (UK), Longstoryshort, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50-$32.50; AX.

Saturday: So Tuff So Cute — With Balek, 1OF1, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $10-$15; AX.

Sunday: Steven Curtis Chapman — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $23.50-$92.25; AX.

Sunday: Vieux Farka Touré — With JaRon Marshall, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$28; AX.

Sunday: Pop Evil — With The World Alive & Avoid, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50-$27.50; AX.

Monday: Nothing More — With Crown the Empire, Thousand Below, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.50; AX.

Monday: Nikki Lane — With Leroy from the North, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $26.75; AX.

Tuesday: Boris Brejcha — With Ann Clue, Mortiz Hofbauer, Deniz Bul, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35 and up; AX.

Tuesday: The Nude Party — With Breanna Barbara, Heated Bones, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Wednesday: Dawes — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.75; AX.

Wednesday: Noahfinnce — With Bears in Trees, Action Adventure, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Wednesday-April 20: The Marley Brothers — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.50; AX.

April 20: City Morgue — With Vein.FM, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50; AX.

April 20: Maddy O'Neal — With Josh Teed, Kases, Subb Spaced, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

STAGE

Friday-Sunday: "Anastasia" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.

Friday-May 13: "A Great Wilderness" — Benchmark's Home Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Friday-June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.

Saturday: Samantha Bee — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; TM.

Wednesday: The Tight Five: Original Stand-Up Comedy Show — 7-9 p.m., The Elaine Wolf Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; jaamm22-23.eventive.org/welcome.

April 20: Avi Liberman — 7-9 p.m., The Elaine Wolf Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; jaamm22-23.eventive.org/welcome.

April 20: Miranda Sings Featuring Colleen Ballinger — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

April 20: T.J. Miller — 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $39 and up; AX.

Through April 23: "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through April 23: "I Hate Hamlet" — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $44-$56; minersalley.com.

Through April 29: "Eden Prairie, 1971" — Presented by Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado, Grace Gamm Theatre, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $25-$51; thedairy.org.

Through May 7: "The Color Purple" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.

Through May 14: "The Inheritance, Parts 1 and 2" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38 vintagetheatre.org.

ART

Sunday-July 30: "From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art from the Sol Rabin Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through April 21: "Sustainable Mosaics" — Lakewood Arts Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.

Through April 30: "Israel Impressions: The Photography of Paul Margolis" — Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; jccdenver.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 21: "delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining" — Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grand St., Denver; asld.org/delectable-2023.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices; historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE