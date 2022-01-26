FEB. 1-19
Virtual Reading of "The Raid" — Idris Goodwin's historical drama. Registration: fac.coloradocollege.edu/connect/the-raid-black-history-month.
FEB. 11-JULY 2
"Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FEB. 24-MARCH 30
"By the Way, Meet Vera Stark" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets: fac.coloradocollege.edu.
FEB. 26
Black History Month Story Time — 1-3 p.m., African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, 1620 W. Bijou St. Registration: lilmissstoryhour.com.
ONGOING
Action Words — Watch an evening of spoken word inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.; fac.coloradocollege.edu/connect/action-words.
