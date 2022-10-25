Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration.

THANKSGIVING EVENTS

Through Oct. 31: Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving Food Drive — Hosted by Silver Key. For a list of items needed and drop off locations, go to silverkey.org/bountifulbags; to make monetary donation, go to silverkey.org/donate.

Nov. 16: Let's Talk Turkey Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.

Nov. 17: Thanksgiving Feast Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $130; cookstreet.com.

Nov. 18 or 23: Thanksgiving Meal Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices: tfkcc.com.

Nov. 19: Thanksgiving Pies Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.

Nov. 23: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.

Nov. 23: Hungry Farmers Bands' Thanksgiving Reunion and Food Drive — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, two nonperishable food items; stargazerstheatre.com.

Nov. 25-26: Dueling Pianos - Wild Turkey Weekend — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.

Nov. 26: Post Gobble Wobble — 10 a.m.-noon, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

MUSIC

Nov. 19: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" — 3 and 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices: axs.com.

Nov. 20: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" — 2 and 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $29 and up; worldarena.com.

Nov. 20: Deck the Halls with Disney — Featuring Dcappella, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $18 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Nov. 25-27: The Nutcracker — Presented by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m. Nov. 25-27, 7 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $26 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Nov. 27: A Rocky Mountain Christmas — Music of John Denver & holiday favorites with Jim Curry, 4 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 1: Damien Sneed's Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey — 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, $24 and up; newmancenterpresents.com.

Dec. 1-3: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Central Presbyterian Church, Denver, go online for price: denverchoruses.org.

Dec. 2: The Boy Band Project: Holiday Edition — 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 4: Michael Martin Murphy's Cowboy Christmas Tour — 5 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 4: Swing Factory Christmas Concert — 6 p.m. reception with cookies and wine, jazz concert at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

Dec. 8: K-Love Christmas Tour — With Crowder, Matt Maher, Jordan St. Cyr, 7 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $25-$81; axs.com.

Dec. 8: Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 9: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Boulder, go online for prices: denverchoruses.org.

Dec. 9-10: Ring in the Season — Cherry Creek Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Cherry Hills Village, $15-$25; cherrycreekchorale.org.

Dec. 10-11: A Classic Parker Holiday — With the Parker Chorale and Parker Symphony Orchestra, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $24 and up; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 11: Christmas Joy — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 5 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., go online for prices: pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 11: Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concerts — 4 and 6:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

Dec. 18: Christmas Symphony — Presented by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 11: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 3 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Highlands Ranch, go online for prices. Tickets: denverchoruses.org.

Dec. 23: Country Christmas Show — Featuring Cody Cozz, Exit West and Matt Heard, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Dec. 27: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $58 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

STAGE

Nov. 11-Dec. 18: "DOT" — A holiday comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Nov. 18-Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Nov. 19: "Wintertides" — Presented by Colorado Youth Ballet and Conexus Dance, 2 and 6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$22; entcenterforthearts.org.

Nov. 19-20: "White Christmas" — Presented by Christian Youth Theater of Colorado Springs, 2 and 6:30 p.m., Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $16; cytcoloradosprings.org/shows.

Nov. 25-Dec. 31: "The Wizard of OZ Colorado" — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum's OZ stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.

Nov. 26: "The Nutcracker" — 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69; entcenterforthearts.org.

Nov. 26: The Silhouettes — Bringing light and love to the holiday season, 2 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.

Nov. 30: "A Magical Cirque Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$79.95; axs.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 17: "Pop the Holidays" — Presented by Local Theater Company, hosted by Shells Hoffman, The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver, go online for prices; localtheaterco.org.

Dec. 1-23: "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Dec. 1-Dec. 31: "Who's Holiday!" — Vintage Theatre, Berg-Wilson Cabaret Stage, Aurora, go online for prices: vintagetheatre.org.

Dec. 3-4: "Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular" — Presented by singer/songwriter Jared Anderson and friends from the Down syndrome and special needs community, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$21; christmasthisyear.org.

Dec. 7: "Fiestas Navideñas: A Christmas Celebration" — Presented by ArtistiCO, 7:30 p.m., Gates Concert Hall, Denver, $19 and up; newmancenterpresents.com.

Dec. 8: "A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show" — With cast made up of Broadways' best, 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $54 and up; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 10-23: "The Nutcracker" — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$40; balletariel.org.

Dec. 11: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 2 p.m., Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.

Dec. 13-14: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder, $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.

Dec. 14: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Live — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 15-20: "The Nutcracker" — With Denver Ballet Theatre, The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 16-18: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Trinity Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway, Denver, $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.

Dec. 20-21: "A Colorado Nutcracker" — With the Colorado Ballet Society & Colorado Youth Ballet, 2 and 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

SHOPPING

Nov. 11-13: Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show — Colorado Convention Center, Denver, $16.95; coloradochristmasgiftshow.com.

Nov. 12: Eagle Winter Market & Holiday Fair — With vendors, kids activities and more, Eagle River Center, Eagle; eagleholidaymarket.com.

Nov. 18-19, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 16-18: Holiday Bazaar — With Vendors, pop-up bars, live music, outdoor ice skating rink and more, downtown Lakewood; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022.

Nov. 18-Dec. 23: Denver Christkindlmarket — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver; christkindlmarketdenver.com.

Nov. 18-19, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 16-18: Holiday Bazaar — 4-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, downtown Lakewood; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022.

Nov. 26-27: RiNo Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022.

Dec. 10-11: Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Belleview Station, 4910 S. Newport St., Denver; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022.

CHARITY

Nov. 5: Five Elements Massage Therapy Toy Drive and End of Year Party — To benefit Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountain, with food, beverages, raffle, live music and more, 3-9 p.m., Cucuru Gallery Cafe, 2332 W. Colorado Ave., admission is an unwrapped toy; tinyurl.com/5akv6hv2.

Nov. 13: Champagne Cascade — With an appearance by Santa, massive Christmas trees and more to benefit Make-A-Wish, 10 a.m.-noon, The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver, $10-$175. Reservations: tinyurl.com/9czan88t.

Nov. 18: November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope with silent auction, cocktail reception, dinner and live music, 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150; tinyurl.com/3z572md2.

Nov. 18: Randy Travis Rocks the Red Kettle — To benefit The Salvation Army, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $150-$200; bootbarnhall.com.

Nov. 18-19: Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women's Club 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; joysoftheseasonht.org.

Nov. 19: YOT Club Holiday Benefit — 7-11 p.m., The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon St., $10, two unwrapped toys and two books for kindergarten-grade 5; tinyurl.com/43fudms5.

Dec. 3-4: Tweeds Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Teller County nonprofits, Woodland Park, $5 and up; wphht.org.

Dec. 17: The Bob Telmosse' Foundation Christmas Giveaway — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., or while supplies last, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Each child will receive a book, stuffed animal, age appropriate toy and chance to win a bike and each family will receive a bag of food. Children must be present. Call or go online to make donations or for information: 719-646-0896, go to santa.bob.org.

FOOD AND DRINK

Nov. 13: A Vegan Holiday Cooking Class — 2:30-5:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.

Nov. 15: The Holiday Grazing Table Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.

Nov. 16: Vintage Vibes - Holiday Sides Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65; gatherfoodstudio.com.

Nov. 17: Crafts & Cocktails — Create a mason jar snow globe, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., cash bar available, $20-$30; fac.coloradocollege.edu/event/crafts-cocktails-3.

Nov. 23-Dec. 28: Miracle at Union Station — A whimsical pop-up cocktail bar with Christmas spirit, Union Station, Denver; $2 reservation fee; unionstationindenver.com.

Nov. 25-27: Victorian Christmas Tea — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., Miramont Castle, Queen's Parlour Tea Room, 9 Capitol Hill, Manitou Springs, $35-$50; miramontcastle.org/november.

Nov. 26: Holiday Tarts Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., $119; cookstreet.com.

Nov. 30: Christmas in Santa Fe Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.

KIDS AND PETS

Nov. 11-Dec. 23: The Polar Express Train Ride — Colorado Railroad Museum, Golden, go online for prices: coloradorailroadmuseum.org/polar-express.

Nov. 18-Dec. 31: Santa Express Train with Santa and Holiday Rides — Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City, go online for prices: royalgorgeroute.com.

Nov. 18-Jan. 1: The Polar Express Train Ride — Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, go online for prices: durangotrain.com.

Nov. 26: Photos with Santa — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Harding Nursery, 721 N. Powers Blvd.; 719-596-5712, hardingnursery.com.

Nov. 26-Dec. 23: Photos with Santa — Noon-5 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., $17 first photo, $7 each for additional copies; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Nov. 26-Dec. 24: Visit Santa — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock; outletsatcastlerock.com.

Dec. 11: Yappy Holidays Dog Caricatures — Noon-3 p.m., The Maven lobby, 1850 Wazee St., Denver; themavenhotel.com/experience/dog-days-in-denver.

Dec. 11 and 23: Santa and the Dinos — Visit with Santa, make an ornament and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, 201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, included with museum admission; rmdrc.com.

Dec. 17: Santa's Missing Sleigh With Denise Gard — Fun tales, holiday crafts and pictures in front of cool back drop with Santa, elf Denise and Santa's helpers, 1-3 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, 201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, included with museum admission; rmdrc.com.

OTHER EVENTS

Through Dec. 3 and Dec. 4-11: Woodland Park Dan Makris Holiday House Decorating Contest — Registration deadline is Dec. 3, with judging taking place Dec. 4-10 and winners announced Dec. 11 at the Woodland Park Wind Symphony Concerts; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

Nov. 5: Holiday Open House and Book Signing — GaGa Gabardi will sign "The Last Hurrah" and "The Last Slide," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Nov. 12: Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care's Trees of Life Tree Lighting — In celebration in memory of thousands of loved ones and a tribute to our military and first responders, 5 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; pikespeakhospice.org/pikes-peak-hospice-foundation/events/treesoflife.

Nov. 12: Tree Lighting — Starting at 4 p.m. with Santa, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Castle Rock Fire Department and performance by JAX, Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock; outletsatcastlerock.com.

Nov. 18-19: L'Espirit de Noël Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, go online for prices: lesprithometour.com.

Nov. 18-Jan. 1: Magic of Lights — Drive-through holiday light displays, 5:30-10 p.m., Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain, go online for prices; magicoflights.com.

Nov. 18-Jan. 7: Blossoms of Light — A twinkling winter wonderland, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Nov. 20: Light Up the Holidays Kick-off - Switch on the Holidays — With special events, activities and more, downtown Boulder; tinyurl.com/y5nzwqgg.

Nov. 21-27 and Dec. 21-Jan. 2: Holiday Parking Promotion — Fifty percent off daily long-term park, Colorado Springs Airport; flycos.com.

Nov. 25-27: Victorian Christmas Tours — 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Hill, Manitou Springs, $12-$16; miramontcastle.org/november.

Nov. 25-Jan. 1: Trail of Lights — A winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, Chatfield Farms, Littleton, go online for prices: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/trail-lights.

Nov. 25-Jan. 1: Luminova Holidays — Dazzling lights, candy cane tunnel, rides and more, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver, go online for prices: elitchgardens.com.

Nov. 26: Christmas Stroll — With Dickens Carolers, Santa's reindeer, Santa's cabin, holiday cookies and more, 5-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave. and throughout Old Colorado City; tinyurl.com/4x74s8km.

Nov. 26-Jan. 1: Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments and more, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/events.htm.

Nov. 27-Jan. 7: Holiday Lights Limo Tours — Travel through Colorado Springs neighborhoods known for holiday light displays, go online for prices: premiumrides.net.

Dec. 2-4 and 9-23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — Photos with Santa 4-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23, Safari Lounge, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, go online for prices: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.

Dec. 3: Festival of Lights Holiday Celebration — With crafts, performances and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org/event/festival-of-lights.

Dec. 3: Holiday Movie "Elf" — 3 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $15; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 3: Festival of Lights Parade — Downtown Colorado Springs; coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.

Dec. 3: Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas — With 250,000 LED holiday lights, Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/lighting-breckenridge-race-santas.

Dec. 3-Jan. 15: Zoo Lights — With low-sensory night Dec. 31, Denver Zoo, Denver, go online for prices; denverzoo.org/events/zoolights.

Dec. 6: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Holiday Luncheon Gala — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $65-$85; tinyurl.com/4ffu35ma.

Dec. 8: Electric Moonlight — For ages 21 and older, celebrate holiday lights and cheer, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $65.75; cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-moonlight.

Dec. 9-11: Winterfest — Santa, ice skating, marketplace and more, Carpenter Park Fields, Thornton; tinyurl.com/y6qsq3js.

Dec. 10: Jingle Jog 5K — 9 a.m., Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain, go online for prices: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.

NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS

Dec. 31: New Year's Rockin' Eve — Featuring SofaKillers, Soapdish will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve — Presented by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27-$62; pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 31: Mile High Spirits New Years Eve Party and VIP Galla Dinner: A Night to Remember — 8-10:30 p.m. dinner, $125 and up; party, 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Mile High Spirits Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver; tinyurl.com/4skehdej.

