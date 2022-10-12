Admission is free unless otherwise noted.

Oct. 15: Village Moms Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Leonard Hall, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South; v7pc.org/craft.

Oct. 22: Viking Fair, Bazaar and Brunch — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $10 for brunch; sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html.

Oct. 22-23: Front Range Maker's Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $5 for ages 13 and older; frmakersmarket.com.

Nov. 2-6: Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild Fall Show and Sale — 4-7 p.m. Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3-5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; bfacg.org.

Nov. 4-6: Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $10-50-$11.50, free for ages 13 and younger. Tickets: tinyurl.com/46x3ywz5.

Nov. 4-5: Holiday Craft Market — Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; dav26co.org/2022-holiday-craft-fair.

Nov. 5: Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 4210 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-599-7250.

Nov. 5-6: Chipita Park Association's Arts & Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 6, Marcroft Hall, 9105 Chipita Park Road, Cascade; chipitapark.org.

Nov. 12: Antelope Ridge Arts & Crafts Event — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Antelope Ridge Community, 4001 Gray Fox Heights; mary.galusha@gmail.com.

Nov. 19: Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain; 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Dec. 3: Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road; cmhscraftfair.com.

If you have a craft to list email the following information to listings@gazette.com: dates, times, location with street address, if there is an admission cost or free and if advance tickets are required or not.